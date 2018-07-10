Rumour Mill: Celtic target to remain at Liverpool | Manchester United put Tierney interest on hold | Former Celtic striker joins St. Johnstone

Celtic target to remain at Liverpool, Manchester United put Tierney interest on hold and former Celtic striker joins St. Johnstone.

Old Firm target to stay put

Liverpool forward Harry Wilson’s dream of playing first-team football for the club means he will resist going out on loan for now. The 21-year-old has consistently been the Under-23’s best player over the last two seasons and has attracted interest from both Celtic and Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Manchester United put Tierney interest on hold

Manchester United will consider a move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney - though not until next summer. Jose Mourinho is said to have put his pursuit for a left-back on hold for the time being. (Manchester Evening News)

Watt joins St Johnstone

St Johnstone have completed the signing of former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal at McDiarmid Park, and is the club’s second summer signing after Drey Wright arrived from Colchester United. (Evening News)