Rumour Mill: Celtic to miss out on key target | Leigh Griffith's injury blow | Brendan Rodgers wary of Euro pitfalls

Celtic risk missing out on key target, Leigh Griffiths facing more time on the sidelines due to injury and manager Brendan Rodgers says he's not taking anything for granted in Europe.

Celtic face missing out on McGinn - unless they pay £4m

Celtic could lose out in their chase for John McGinn unless they cough up around £4 million – with a clutch of English clubs from both the Premiership and Championship beginning to circle the Scotland midfielder. Hibs have rejected two bids from Celtic for the former St Mirren player, the second one £1.75 million – just £250,000 more than their initial offer. Both fall well short of the Capital club’s valuation. There has been no further contact between Hibs and Celtic since but it is understood the Easter Road club are baffled by the paucity of the offers they have received given that they sold Scott Brown to the Hoops for £4.5m a decade ago. (The Scotsman)

Griff injury blow

Leigh Griffiths will face nearly another month on the sidelines, according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. The Scotland striker will be joined on the sidelines by Irish winger Jonny Hayes. Rodgers said: “Leigh, along with Jonny Hayes, is probably two or three weeks away. We’ll know more in a few weeks’ time.” (Various)

Rodgers wary of Euro pitfalls

Brendan Rodgers believes Valur Reykjavik’s shock win over Rosenborg on Wednesday has underlined why the new Champions League qualifying format is more hazardous than ever for clubs like Celtic. The Hoops have been widely tipped to face Rosenborg in the next stage of the competition but the Norwegian champions slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Valur in Iceland, with the identity of Celtic’s next opponents very much unknown. For Rodgers, it was another indication of how much tougher it has become. Rodgers said: “Everyone was probably looking at Rosenborg as being the favourites in that tie but this is a really treacherous period to be playing your games in the tournament.” (The Scotsman)

This article originally appeared on our sister title, The Scotsman.