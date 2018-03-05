Rumour Mill: Manchester United to offer David de Gea £350-000-a-week to stop him joining Real Madrid | Everton want Arsene Wenger as manager if he is sacked by Arsenal | Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make goalkeeper David de Gea one of the highest paid players in the history of the club.

Everton want under-pressure Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to take over as manager if he is sacked by the Gunners. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri believes the Frenchman can help the Toffees rebuild. (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he would "always say yes" if he was asked to replace Arsene Wenger. (Evening Standard)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says that criticism of his move to Liverpool from Arsenal is "stupid". (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea's in-form Brazilian Willian says he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, despite interest from Manchester United. (Planeta Sportv)

Tottenham are considering Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Neymar in the summer, insists sporting director Antero Henrique, despite the Brazilian forward being linked with Real Madrid. (Goal)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he "does not know much" about his side's Monday night opponents Manchester United. (The Sun)

Manchester City want Fulham's 17-year-old English left-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Various)

Manchester United will offer goalkeeper David de Gea a new deal worth £350-000-a-week to stop him joining Real Madrid. (Various)

Everton want to sign England striker Jamie Vardy from Leicester. (Various)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign 33-year-old Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta. (Various)