Rumour Mill: Mbappe turned down Arsenal, Juventus consider Pogba bid and Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover

Kylian Mbappe turned down Arsenal before his move to PSG, Juventus considering making a bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover of the club as he draws up his January transfer plans.

Everton hope Andre Gomes' unwillingness to return to Barcelona will drive down his price, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says there is no reason for him to join Paris Saint-Germain in January, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in advanced talks over a return to AC Milan, Chelsea want to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.