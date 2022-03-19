Ryan McBride was at 'forefront of our thoughts': says Ruaidhri Higgins

The Ryan McBride Mural which overlooks the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

To mark the fifth anniversary of McBride's tragic death which rocked the entire Irish football community in March 2017, Derry City fans lit the torches on their mobile phones to honour the much loved Brandywell native in the 5th and 55th minute of the match.

It was a touching tribute for the family of the defender who made over 100 appearances for his hometown club.

Higgins claimed his team wanted to display the same courage and characteristics McBride was renowned for in their performance against top of the table St Pat's and he was delighted to mark the anniversary by taking a notable scalp in front of a packed attendance at the venue named in honour of the club's legendary No. 5.

"Leading into the game, Ryan was in the forefront of our thoughts," said the City boss. "We wanted to see his values in our performance and I think we managed to achieve that by showing character and bravery right until the end.