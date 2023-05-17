The Crossan brothers Jimbo (left) and Jobby pictured during the Derry & District League's 90th Anniversary Awards Night.

Jimbo was part of Derry’s Irish Cup winning team of 1964 and the 1965 league winning squad. He also memorably scored a stunning goal in City’s European Cup victory over Norwegian side FK Lyn at the Brandywell and was the first manager to lead the Foylesiders into the League of Ireland.

After retiring from the game, Jimbo continued to support the local game as he served the local Derry & District League as Chairman for over four decades.

The Brandywell club stated: “Derry City FC is deeply saddened to learn of the death overnight of former player and manager Jim Crossan.

Derry City Irish Cup winners 1964. Jimbo is pictured third in from the left.

‘Jimbo’ will be forever remembered for a lifetime of service to football in Derry and for leading the club into the League of Ireland in 1985.

“He is of course synonymous with THAT goal against FK Lyn in 1965 as City became the first Irish club to progress through a round in European football.

“Our thoughts are with the entire family circle at this difficult time. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Mr Crossan certainly had a lot to live up to when he made his debut for his home town club on October 13 1962. The youngest of four brothers to play for the Candy Stripes, the name Crossan is one that has been indelibly linked with Derry for its entire history.

Jimbo Crossan pictured before jetting out with Derry City to Romania to play Steaua Bucharest, in April 1964.

Eddie, Liam and John, had all played for the club before Jimbo made his debut after starting his senior career elsewhere with Coleraine and then Sligo Rovers.

That goal and game against FK Lyn remains one of the most magical moments in the history of the club but the match will forever be remembered for Crossan’s infamous wonder strike from inside his own half which ultimately turned the tie on its head!

The Candy Stripes, trailing the Norwegian outfit, 5-3 from the first leg of their European Cup tie at the Bislet Stadium in Oslo.