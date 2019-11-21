Sands United: N Ireland's first football team for bereaved dads

Sands United FC Maiden City, an unique football team, play their first home game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow night.

Every player in the squad has experienced the loss of a child with the club set up to help members cope with their grief by using football as a means of therapy.

Founding member, Ronan Nelis, explains the team helps create a support network for bereaved fathers and tomorrow evening’s game against Dergview Legends at the Brandywell (KO 7.15pm) will provide another important step for a team where the game is more important than the result.

“We decided to start the team because grieving fathers weren’t really attending Sands meetings, so the organisation started to think of ideas to target fathers and the football teams started as an idea in England last year.

“That was seen by a few of us here on social media. In fact it was a girl, Melissa Crockett, who noticed it and thought it would work well here and that’s how it started.

“It was Melissa and another father, John Haire, who started it and then I became involved. Between the three of us, we started to get things going.

“We contacted the Bay Road Soccer Centre as we felt we needed a venue that could get us a block booking so we could tell anyone who wanted to play that we would be there every Thursday night at 9pm. We had to ensure it wasn’t changing from week to week because having a fixed time and fixed location means people can come as and when they please.”

Nelis said no player is put under any pressure when they come to the club but he added some of the conversations between the players after games or training has helped get people talking about their experiences.

“There’s no pressure, nothing is expected of anyone. You can come and play football for five minutes or 30 minutes,” he added.

“I have spoken to a few players after matches about how they are coping but we don’t organise anything in terms of an official time to sit down and talk about things, it’s just free and easy at the minute.

“Boys will come and play and, depending on their fitness, boys will play the full hour, play five minutes or just come and watch so nothing is expected off anyone, it is whatever suits the individual.

“The big thing for people is they can just come and do what they want without the pressure of having to feel that they have to commit to anything.

“When you go through this it does feel like you and your wife or partner are the only people who are going through it and some days do get a bit longer than others.

“You obviously have the support of your family and friends but sometimes you need something to try and get away from it and the football, even though it’s only an hour a week at the moment, that hour is great for some boys.

“You see them laughing and carrying on and it’s a nice thing to hear after the heartache and tears that comes from why you are part of the team.”

All donations from this evening’s game will go to Sands Stillbirth and neonatal death society charity.

“We had the Derry City Legends in mind this year but they played a charity game recently and we saw the skill levels of the Derry Legends and we decided to maybe leave that to next year, to give ourselves some time as a team,” he joked.

“The plan is to try and play a few games. We played in Belfast for our first game, a few months ago, but this is our first big official home match at the Brandywell and it’s nice to finally get playing at the Brandywell.

“With any match we have organised, all the players make a donation. We ask the opposition to also make a donation. Obviously we have to pay for the pitch and referees, but I have to say the referees have been brilliant with us.

“Hopefully now, for the match at the Brandywell, and any other games, we’ll hope to do a bucket collection for Sands. We feel a donation is better than charging at the gate, every donation is brilliant even if it’s just a few pound.”