Sean Connor admits Institute players have ‘12 cup finals’

Institute manager Sean Connor has told his players that they have ‘12 cup finals’ to play, starting with Larne, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, tomorrow (KO 3pm).

Connor, who has guided ’Stute to just two league victories this season, is hopeful that new signings Peter Doherty, James Henry, Ahu Obhakhan, Shaun Doherty and Liam Walsh can step up to their new surroundings in the run-in.

“It’s an opportunity for us for some of our new signings to start showing their worth,” he insisted.

“I think since the boys have come in the dynamic of the group has changed, there’s a really positive vibe around the place and we all understand that we need to pick up points and have to stop losing matches and start scoring more goals.

“So as a group we are very, very clear on what we want to do and I think we are now ready. We have 12 cup finals ahead of us and we have to try and win as many games as we can.”

’Stute’s leading marksman Joe McCready has departed for Ballymena United and Connor is now happy that all the transfer speculation has ended and his squad can concentrate on trying to avoid the drop.

He also admits that everyone will play a part between now and the end of the season, so all the players in the dressing room need to be ready to go when call upon.

“During the transfer window it’s a very difficult time. Unless you are going really, really well and in which case you’ll maybe look at bringing in one or two players just to add to certain departments, but when you are down near the bottom like us, there’s a lot of uncertainty created and players aren’t sure if they are staying or going, so hopefully that’s gone now.

“We have got what we have now in terms of our squad from now until the end of the season.

“Every one of them will have a part to play, it might be one game, all the games or a few games, or even coming on or coming from the bench in all those games, but there’s opportunities for people to be heroes and for people to step up to the plate and deliver for the football club first and foremost and for the fans and then for themselves.”

In their last meeting, ’Stute battled hard for a deserved point at Larne, while before that clash at Inver Park, Tiernan Lynch’s side easily secured a 4-1 win at the Brandywell and Connor feels Larne have got better since their September loss.

“What we are doing now is taking each game as it comes individually and the Larne game is the next one up, so we are focusing on that. We are very aware of their dangers but, listen, they were very dangerous when we played them twice earlier in the season. They had a really easy win up at the Brandywell and we had a good game up at their place, but they have got better and better.

“They had a tremendous period over Christmas and have come out of that even stronger as well, so I’m in no doubt and I’m sure the players are in no doubt about the level of the task in front of us on Saturday, but we have got to start somewhere.

“We have to start believing in ourselves and we have to start demanding a wee bit more of ourselves on the pitch. I think the players individually and collectively are aware of that and they are going to hopefully start putting that right.”

’Stute go into the game without centre-back Caoimhin Bonner, while Graham Crown and Aidan McCauley are also doubtful.

“Graham Crown and Aidan McCauley have been out all week with the ‘flu, so I think they are major doubts, because I think it might be a bit much for them to come back having been out all week with a really bad cold.

“Caoimhin Bonner is still out, but everyone else should be fine.

“Unfortunately Skinny looks to be out for a number of weeks still but if we can get him back for the fixtures after the break, that would be brilliant, but the injury isn’t responding as to what we had hoped, but we have to make sure that when we get him back that he’s strong enough that he can play and not do himself any more damage.”