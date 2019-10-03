Season over for Derry City's Jack Malone

Derry City manager Declan Devine has laughed off suggestions that Dundalk will ease off in preparation for next month’s FAI Cup Final against Shamrock Rovers, after securing the league title last week.

Devine feels Vinny Perth’s men will be looking to extend their 30 game unbeaten run when he takes his side to Oriel Park tomorrow night.

The treble chasers haven’t lost in the league since way back in April when Sligo Rovers defeated them 2-0 at the Showgrounds and because of that the Derry gaffer believes they’ll want to maintain that run and also go into next month’s Aviva Stadium showdown in good form.

“I think they are going after a better points tally than what they had last year,” he insisted.

“They’re looking to carry momemtum through to the cup final and they’ll certainly want to be going into that with a rich vein of form, which they have been in. They have been magnificent all year.

“The job that Vinny has done in his first year as a senior manager with his back-room team of Ruaidhri (Higgins) and John (Gill) has been sensational, so they deserve all the credit and all the plaudits because they have been an incredible team this year.

“But we are also in a good position ourselves, we are going into the game knowing that we want to stay in third place, we want to try and win our last four games and makesure that we qualify for Europe, as a minimum reward for the players in the terms of the effort that they have put in.

“However we are under no illusions going to Dundalk at any stage, whether they have won the league or are in the cup final or not, it’s going to be a really difficult task.

“They have got players who are playing for places in a cup final, they have players that are playing for their futures at the club, so we know that we’ll need to be right at our best to get anything from the game.”

The Lilywhites’ strike force have rightfully grabbed all the headlines this season, but defensively they have also been superbly, something which Devine is only too aware off, but he also feels his side’s form on the road this year has been good.

“If you look at the goals against column, it’s frightening,” he stated.

“I think in all competitions they have conceded 19 goals, we have scored eight of them, so that’s something we have to take a bit of belief from.

“We have been very competitive against them in all our games, but this is a new match and it has to be treated on its merits and we have to be right at our best.

“We have been brilliant on the road all year. Away from home, let’s say maybe we have been better away from home, I don’t know because our home form has been good, but we have a fantastic record away from home ourselves this season.

"The one thing I would say about our players is that we have lost three games away from home all year. The first one of those was against Shamrock Rovers in the second game of the season, then two disappointing ones when we dominated the game against St Pat’s and Greg Sloggett had to come off with a nose bleed and the other one was Finn Park.

“Look, we are going to another difficult venue away from home, but it’s a venue that we have got to embrace, they’ll be a brilliant atmosphere, so we’ll need everyone to be pulling in one direction for us to achieve our goal, which is to go and win three points.”

Devine confirmed that midfielder Jack Malone is out for the remainder of the season, with a hairline fracture of the foot, but Jamie McDonagh and Gerardo Bruna are back in the squad.