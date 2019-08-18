Shamrock Rovers boss praises 'team player' Jack Byrne after Ireland call-up

STEPHEN Bradley believes Shamrock Rovers playmaker, Jack Byrne has become a 'real team player' and praised the Ireland international for his 'classy' display against Derry City.

Byrne, who received a call-up to Mick McCarthy's provisional 40 man squad for next month's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland, played a starring role in Rovers' 2-0 win at the Brandywell on Friday night.

He was hauled to the ground by Greg Sloggett for the penalty which Aaron McEneff converted to give the Hoops the lead. And the former Man City man played a clever one-two with Aaron Greene before finding the striker with a sublime pass for Rovers' second goal on the night.

It was the perfect way to celebrate his Player of the Month award for July and his manager sang his praises after the game.

"You could see Jack's class tonight and the pleasing thing for us is how hard he's working for the team," said Bradley. "He's a real team player now and then his quality shines through.

"He won player of the month for the second time this year so I'm delighted he got it. And obviously the Ireland call-up so it's great for him."

With Dundalk currently leading the way in the league by seven points, Bradley isn't giving up hope and claims Rovers will be ready to pounce should the Lilywhites falter.

"We definitely haven't given up the chase," he insisted. "We've had a hectic six weeks with travelling and games but they've been enjoyable and we now have that in front of us again. I think we have five games in 15 days again so it's another hectic period coming up.

"It's a matter of getting as many points on the board as possible now and see if it's enough to do anything.

"We've definitely not given up hope. We understand they're ahead of us and in the driving seat but we believe points will be dropped and we've got to make sure we keep picking up our points and see where that takes us."

Rovers take on Waterford at the RSC on Monday night, looking to close the gap to four.