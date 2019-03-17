Shane Duffy and Ronan Curtis pick up FAI Player of the Year Awards

Derry's Shane Duffy has been named Ireland's senior men's International Player of the Year for the second successive year at the 29th 'Three' FAI International Awards on Sunday night.

The Brighton centre-half was not in attendance to receive the award after helping The Seagull's to a dramatic extra-time FA Cup victory over Millwall earlier in the day but is expected to join the rest of Mick McCarthy's squad in time for their first training session ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 clash in Gibraltar.

The Derry defender was a major bright spot in for the 'Boys in Green' an otherwise forgettable year, enhancing his own reputation with a number of solid displays.

And Derry can claim a hand in the Under 21 award as well as former City striker and current Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis was rewarded for his meteoric rise with the Under 21 player of the Year Award follwing 12 months which saw him establish himself in the senior squad.

Leanne Kiernan won their Women's Senior Player of the Year at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on RTÉ2, following a stellar year in 2018.

On the domestic front, Michael Duffy only just failed to make it a 'Derry treble' as both he and Pat Hoban missed out to Dundalk club-mate Chris Shields who collected the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year award.

There was a domestic theme to the Special Merit Award as well as all-time record League of Ireland goalscorer, Brendan Bradley, was recognised for his fantastic career that saw him score 235 League goals.

Elsewhere, Emma Byrne became the first women's player to be inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame and former Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne was also honoured in the same category.

Aiden O'Brien won the 'Three' Goal of the Year for his debut header against Poland. The striker was voted ahead of both Troy Parrott (Men's Under-17s v Bosnia & Herzegovina) and Ronan Curtis (Men's Under-21s v Kosovo).

29th 'Three' FAI International Awards

Senior Men's International

Shane Duffy

Senior Women’s International

Leanne Kiernan

Young International

Declan Rice

Goal Of The Year

Aiden O’Brien (Men’s Senior v Poland)

Men’s Under-21s

Ronan Curtis

Men’s Under-19s

Lee O’Connor

Women’s Under-19s

Niamh Farrelly

Men’s Under-18s

Brian Maher

Men’s Under-17s

Adam Idah

Women’s Under-17s

Emily Whelan

Men’s Under-16s

Troy Parrott

Women’s Under-16s

Jessica Ziu

Men’s Under-15s

Anselmo Garcia McNulty

Junior International

Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)

Intermediate Player

Darragh Reynor (Maynooth University Town)

Football For All

Nathalie O’Brien (Irish Women’s Deaf Futsal)

Colleges & Universities

Daire O’Connor

Schools

Ali Regbha (Chanel College, Coolock, Dublin)

SSE Airtricity League

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Hall of Fame

Richard Dunne / Emma Byrne

International Personality

Kakha Kaladze

Special Merit

Brendan Bradley