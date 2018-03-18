Shane Duffy pips good friend James McClean to FAI Player of the Year gong

DDERRY'S Shane Duffy has been named the FAI 'Player of the Year' for 2017 for a string of outstanding performances in Republic of Ireland's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Brighton defender who played in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Saturday at Old Trafford, was unable to collect his award because of travel disruptions caused by snow.

The Former Foyle Harps defender, who saw off competition from his good friend and fellow Derry man, James McClean for the prestigious award, missed the first two games of 2017 against Wales and Iceland through injury but started all of the remaining nine fixtures, of which Ireland won three, drew three and lost three.

Duffy helped them to three clean sheets, against Moldova, Wales and away to Denmark, and scored against Georgia and in the return leg of the World Cup play-off against the Danes.

McClean did, however, pick up the Three International Goal of the Year award for his stunning strike against Wales.

Duffy was also nominated for the young player of the year award but that was collected by Cyrus Christie with Callum O’Dowda also shortlisted.

Former Derry City players, Patrick McEleney and Conor McCormack were pipped to the SSE Airtricity League 'Player of the Year' award by ex-Cork City striker, Seán Maguire while West Ham’s Declan Rice scooped the under-19 gong.

His Hammers team-mate Josh Cullen collected the under-21 award. Reading defender Harriet Scott collected the women’s senior award with ex-Ireland assistant boss Marco Tardelli named International Personality with Damien Duff entering the Hall of Fame.

Awards

Senior International Player of the Year: Shane Duffy



Senior Women’s International Player of the Year: Harriet Scott



Young International Player of the Year: Cyrus Christie

‘Three’ International Goal of the Year: James McClean v Wales

Under 21 International Player of the Year: Josh Cullen

Under 19 International Player of the Year: Declan Rice

Under 19 Women’s International Player of the Year: Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year: Aaron Bolger

Under 17 Women’s International of the Year: Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year: Jason Knight



Under 16 Women’s International Player of the Year: Aoife Slattery

Under 15 Men’s International Player of the Year: Troy Parrott



Junior International Player of the Year: Chris Higgins (St Michael’s)

Intermediate Player of the Year: Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year: Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Schools International Player of the Year: Neil Farrugia (St Andrew’s College, Blackrock)



Football For All International Player of the Year: Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)



SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Seán Maguire (Cork City)

Special Merit: Jimmy Magee

International Personality: Marco Tardelli

Hall of Fame: Damien Duffllins