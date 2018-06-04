Shane Duffy to launch 2018 O’Neill’s Foyle Cup

Brighton and Ireland international, Shane Duffy, will be Guest Of Honour at Tuesday evening’s official launch of the International Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup at the Waterfoot Hotel in Derry City (7pm).

Duffy, himself a former player of Derry & District Youth FA player with Foyle Harps, played in the Foyle Cup competition from age 12 until 16 before signing professional terms with Everton FC. Since then, he has gone on to not only become a regular with Brighton in the Premier League but also cement his place at centre back in Martin O Neill’s Ireland team.

And the Galliagh man was delighted when the Foyle Cup committee asked him to be special guest of honour this year.

“It’s a massive honour for me to be asked to launch this tournament,” said Duffy, ”Obviously I’ve played in the competition and coming from Derry it gave me the opportunities that got me to where I am today.

“This event has grown so much in stature and importance and it is great that Irish kids have a platform such as the Foyle Cup to display their undoubted skills. It has been a means to professional football for so many Irish kids.”

The tournament has proved to be a major platform for Irish footballers to gain professional contracts over the 28 years of its existence. Former players discovered at the event include Seamus Coleman, Robbie Keane, Stephen Ireland, John O’Shea. Gibson, Shea Given, Daniel Lafferty, Shane Ferguson, Eunan O’Kane, Paddy McCourt and Darron Gibson to name only a few.

This year’s O’Neills Foyle Cup will boast its biggest ever entry list with 400 teams competing in the six day festival of football with matches taking place across Derry, Strabane, Limavady, Coleraine and Donegal from July 16th – 21st.

Considering the Foyle Cup began as an eight-team, one-day event in 1992, it is a significant achievement that it has now grown into one of Ireland’s biggest and best youth football tournaments.

Chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Michael Hutton, has been impressed at the growing numbers, particularly the participants from America and also the local Irish and Airtricity Leagues.

“I look forward to this competition every year, but particularly this year,” explained Mr Hutton, “We will have no fewer than 18 teams and their families travelling from America and three teams from Africa competing in the event – approximately 650 visitors for a minimum of 10 days. Interest in the event continues to grow as we also welcome teams from France, Sweden, Finland, England, Scotland and all over Ireland.

“The Foyle Cup cannot happen just on account of the willingness of local people. We need sponsorship and in thanking all our sponsors - Tourism N.I. N.Ireland Executive Office, Dept. For Communities, Derry & Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, ONeills, Seagate, Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry Credit Union and Inner City Trust – we appeal for more sponsors to come forward.

“The event is run totally by volunteers and does so much to promote all that is good about the city and region. The event is ranked by one and all in retail sector and hotel and tourism as probably the city’s biggest annual event .

Details of the draw will appear on tournament website this evening. For more details see www.foylecup.com