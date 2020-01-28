Sheffield United's David Parkhouse hopes to fire Stevenage out of relegation trouble

DAVID Parkhouse insists he's ready to shoulder the responsibility of firing struggling Stevenage up the League Two table after completing his loan move from Sheffield United.

The Northern Ireland U21 international striker, who netted 19 goals during a hugely successful 10 month loan spell with Derry City, says he's prepared to work hard and replicate that same form with the Hertfordshire side who are currently one point adrift at the bottom of the table.

Stevenage have scored just 20 goals in 29 league games and Parkhouse, who believes his experience playing in the League of Ireland has given him the confidence to take his career to another level, reckons he can help turnaround the club's fortunes in front in goal.

"I'm glad to be here," he told the club website. "I'm really excited. I can't wait to get going. It's just a great club to come to and I can't wait to come get things started."

Parkhouse knocked back a contract extension with Premiership club, Sheffield United claiming he didn't think he would be given the opportunity to break into the first team.

He wanted a new challenge to 'prove his worth' away from Bramall Lane and believes his move to Stevenage will offer him the chance to get first team football and put him in the shop window.

"I think it (the move) initially came about because I had a really good loan period back in Derry in the League of Ireland," he explained. "That ended in October/November time and I got a couple of weeks off.

"I came back in December to Sheffield, trained a bit, got my fitness back and I obviously got a few games under my belt and I was just weighing up options between clubs. I then found out about Stevenage and knew the manager was interested in me. There was interest from a few other places but it just felt right to come here and I'm glad to be here now."

Having played U23 football with the Blades the chance to play first team professional football with Derry under Declan Devine, who he knew well from playing underage football with Northern Ireland, came about at the perfect time.

"At the time when I went to Derry I was at the stage where I needed first team football, I knew the manager very well and he had the belief in me to sign me and it was obviously up to me to do the rest.

"He (Devine) gave me the belief every week to go out and showcase everything I have. Thankfully I stayed injury free and it was a very good team and I did very well and was glad to get the goals that have helped get me in the situation I'm in now."

And now he's ready to grab the chance to score goals in League Two with both hands.

"It's a role I play that comes with the responsibility of scoring goals no matter what the position is with the team. Nothing is guaranteed and I know I will have to work my way into the team and work hard every day. I will continue to work hard every day and if the chance comes I'll take it," he insisted.

"I'm athletic, strong with a really high workrate and I just want to go out there and show all the fans what I can do. "

Stevenage manager, Graham Westley was delighted to get the loan move secured and believes 20 year-old Parkhouse will thrive at the club.

"David comes to us of the back of a very successful loan in a very tough league out in Ireland," he said. "He is exactly the type of striker that thrives at Stevenage - honest, hard working, resilient, able to score and team first.. I am thrilled to add his strengths to the mix. We have lacked goals and we are determined that our Transfer Window work will change that. "