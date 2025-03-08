BRANDYWELL Stadium owners Derry City and Strabane District Council has been urged to enter into an arrangement that enables anchor tenants Derry City Football Club to take a long term lease of the ground.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal was made by Sinn Féin Council Group Leader Christopher Jackson who believes the move would ensure the club proceeds with a multi-million bid to extend the Mark Farren stand at the ground.

Phase Two of the Lone Moor Road stand, which was opened in 2018, involved the construction of two additional wings either side of the current structure which would increase the capacity from 1,225 to 2,391.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding for the works was pledged by Stormont in 2011 as part of the Sub-Regional Stadia fund - now the NI Football Fund - and Derry City FC were hopeful of receiving in excess of £6million from the £36.2 million promised to clubs.

The Mark Farren Stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Initially clubs seeking their share of the funding were asked to demonstrate that they will contribute at least 5% of the total project costs but a recent amendment to that criteria means Council owned grounds must now contribute 40%.

Cllr. Jackson has expressed concerns over what he believes is 'unequal treatment' within the criteria of the funding application which he said negatively impacts council-owned grounds.

However Jackson believes he has a workaround should the local Council agree to a long term lease for the Candy Stripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working closely with Derry City Football Club for many years now on a planned bid to the Sub-Regional Stadia Fund,” he commented.

Derry City FC has invested over £2 million in the construction of the North Stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: George Sweeney

“Those plans were effectively derailed recently when the Department for Communities announced that local authorities making such a bid would be expected to provide 40% match funding, and not the five percent that had been originally premised.

“A potential solution now would be for the club to take on a long-term lease of the ground. That would enable Derry City FC to proceed with the bid on the original terms, as well as taking forward their own significant plans for investment at the ground including a return to a grass pitch.

“In doing so, I am confident we can reach a position where the Brandywell continues to benefit from significant investment and transformation into a first-class sporting facility.”

Both Derry City FC and council have written to Sports and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons asking that the deadline for applications for funding be extended beyond March 14.