Sky Sports pundit makes big score prediction for Manchester United's clash with managerless Everton

Manchester United host Everton on Sunday, with the visitors led by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Manchester United have hit a good run of form recently, beating both Spurs and Manchester City last week.

Everton also earned a good result last time out, beating Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is predicting a good game between the sides, and is tipping a home win.

Speaking in his predictions column, he said: "This is a proper Sunday. It was great to see 'Big Dunc' with his wholehearted honesty when Everton scored their third.

"Everton do not know what style they want as they have had such a variety of managers. Are Manchester United turning the corner? It certainly looked that way against Manchester City and they could be on course for the top four now. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial looked brilliant, while Scott McTominay's aggression was good once again.

"United do give the ball away cheaply and I am unconvinced about them for the top four. They will continue to grind it away and they will get another promising and positive result here.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1."