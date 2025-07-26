Club Mercedarios 2 Donegal 1

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club Mercedarios were crowned Foyle Cup U16 champions after a comeback victory over a battling Donegal Underage League side at Brandywell as Real Zaragoza bound forward Alonso Ibanez’s penalty sealed a precious win for the Spanish side.

It was the third of the three major finals to be played on Finals day to complete a memorable week of youth football across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it was a heartbreaking end to the competition for Donegal U16s whose U14 counterparts had earlier lost out by the minimum scoreline to Partick Thistle at the venue.

Club Mercedarius players celebrate their second goal against Donegal. Photograph: George Sweeney

Odhran Boyle gave Donegal a first half lead from a towering header but it lasted just two minutes as the Valencia outfit hit back through a point blank header from Hector Corella.

Star of the show, the diminutive and skilful Ibanez earned his team a penalty in the second half which he took himself to seal a precious victory for the Spanish side.

This showpiece started at a frenetic pace but the first real chance of the match arrived on 14 minutes when Donegal's Niall McBrearty delivered a pinpoint cross into the six yard box and Dillon Doherty met it with a thunderous header which sailed narrowly over. The youngster really should've scored and he was gifted another gilt-edged chance moments later from the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly this one was more difficult but when Jamie McMonagle broke at pace on the right flank, he crossed towards the front post where Doherty was lurking but the striker directed his header agonisingly into the side netting.

Donegal take the lead against Club Merceedarius. Photograph: George Sweeney

At the other end the skilful Jesus Pastor Ebang split the Donegal defence with a lovely through ball into the path of 11 who squared it across the face of goal but unfortunately for Donegal no one had gambled and the chance was lost.

Donegal finally broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Daithi McTaggart delivered an inviting cross from a corner and Odhran Boyle rose highest to send a glancing header into the corner of the net.

They held that lead for just two minutes as Club Mercedarios capitalised from a free-kick taken wide on the left wing. Donegal failed to clear the inswinging cross and it fell to Lucas Ortiz who had time and space to pick out his cross. It was met by a point blank header from Hector Corella and while Lorcan Coyle got a hand to it, it wasn't strong enough to keep it from nestling in the net as the Spanish side went in at the break on level terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegal found themselves behind for the first time in the contest three minutes into the second half and it was a controversial decision which earned the Spaniards a spotkick.

Ibanee attempted to dribble past Davin Kelly who shoulder-barged the attacker to the ground and the referee pointed to the spot. It was a harsh call on the Donegal lads but Ibanez stepped up to take the penalty and buried it down the middle.

The Valencia side were denied a third by the quick reactions of Lorcan Coyle who made himself big and blocked the tricky Ibanee's close range effort as the Spanish frontman punched the ground in frustration.

Donegal went on the offensive in a neat move after that let-off as Doherty raced into the box but his shot from a narrow angle was saved brilliantly by Alonso Aciaga. The ball stood up to be attacked by the onrushing Cian McMahon but instead of going with his head opted to throw his right foot at the ball and sent it over the net under pressure from two recovering defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibanee was causing all sorts of problems for the Donegal defence as he dropped deep to collect the ball and ran towards goal. He shifted brilliantly onto his right foot but arrowed a shot over the bar as the Spaniards threatened again.

With two minutes remaining Niall McBrearty turned his marker just inside the penalty box but his left footed strike sailed narrowly over the crossbar to the frustration of the large contingent of Donegal supporters in the Mark Farren stand.

Despite several setpieces fired into a crowded Club Mercedarios box, Donegal couldn't find an equaliser and the Foyle Cup trophy was to head to Spain.

Donegal: Lorcan Coyle: Donal McBride, Odhran Boyle, Caolan McTaggart. Lewis Cunnea, Jamie Toland, Daithi McTaggart, Davin Kelly, Drew Dowds, Dillon Doherty, Niall McBrearty, Tyler Doherty, Adam Campbell, Cian McMahon, Michael Byrne, Sean Baxter, Jamie McMonagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercedarios: Alonso Aliaga; Marcos Dolz, Miguel Bou, Bruno Domingo, Pau Sales, Marc Beruat, Hector Corella, Eryx Oliva,Lucas Ortiz, Javier Ulcdemocious, Hector Castell, Carlos Gomez, Hector Gil, Alolso Ibanee Jesus Pastor Ebang.