A special train service will depart the North West Transport Hub at 8.25am returning from Dublin at 6.55pm. This special service will also call at Coleraine and Lanyon Place Train Station.

Special coaches will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 8.30am also calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9.00am. Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 60 minutes after the end of the game.

Tickets for these services are now available to buy online and the special train ticket also covers DART transfers to and from the AVIVA Stadium.

Derry City fans have several options to make their way to the Aviva Stadium after Translink announced special services to Dublin.

For further information and to secure travel on these special services visit www.translink.co.uk/events