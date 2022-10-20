News you can trust since 1772
Special Translink FAI Cup Final coach and train services for Derry City FC fans

Translink has confirmed it is providing special coach and train services for Derry City Football Club fans heading to the FAI Cup Final in Dublin on Sunday 13th November.

By Simon Collins
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 4:46pm

A special train service will depart the North West Transport Hub at 8.25am returning from Dublin at 6.55pm. This special service will also call at Coleraine and Lanyon Place Train Station.

Special coaches will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 8.30am also calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9.00am. Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 60 minutes after the end of the game.

Tickets for these services are now available to buy online and the special train ticket also covers DART transfers to and from the AVIVA Stadium.

Derry City fans have several options to make their way to the Aviva Stadium after Translink announced special services to Dublin.

For further information and to secure travel on these special services visit www.translink.co.uk/events

Tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning and within 24 hours Derry City's designated North Stand and East Stand Lower sections of the Aviva had both sold out, the FAI has confirmed.

