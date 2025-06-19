Former pupils, now professional footballers, school staff and coaches and the Under 12 team pictured at a celebration of the U12 soccer team winning the NI Schools Cup three years in a succession. Photograph: George Sweeney

HISTORY makers St Columb's College have conquered Northern Ireland, were twice crowned Five Nations champions and now their talented U12s have set their sights on ruling the world!​

​The Buncrana Road school has already written themselves into the history books when becoming the first ever school to win three consecutive Year 8 N. Ireland Cup titles after defeating Derry rivals Lisneal College 3-0 in this year's final and now they have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the prestigious World Schools Football Cup in Barcelona next October.

In the 41 year history of N. Ireland Schools Cup competition St Columb's boast an incredible record of 40 titles - their first one coming in that inaugural tournament when legendary Derry City treble winner Paul Curran captained the team to glory.

PE teacher James Green has been a major cog in the wheel for various age groups over the years, alongside now retired Mr Tracey while the Year 8's success has been notable under the guidance of Ryan Horner and Xavier Prigent as they've reached 10 cup finals in the last 15 years, winning a magnificent total of EIGHT!

This year's triumph completed a unique treble - an outstanding achievement. And thanks in no small part to the success of their predecessors - the first year pupils in 2023 and 2024 - the 2025 NI champions have been offered 'a once in a lifetime opportunity' to compete with the best school teams in the world in Barcelona.

It's a 'proud achievement' for the school and U12 coach Mr Horner was delighted to accept the invite and finally unveil the school's 'worst kept secret' at a special assembly at the school on Wednesday afternoon attended by pupils, teachers, parents and some of the schools high profile sporting alumni currently plying their trade for professional football teams at home and abroad.

"The school, via social media received an invite to the Schools World Cup and we were humbled and honoured," explained Mr Horner. "It's a fantastic honour and I'm not aware of any other school in the country being invited to this.

"We've conquered N. Ireland, we've conquered the Five Nations. We're current champions of Scotland, Wales, England so it's an opportunity now for us to conquer the world!" The coaches and students are treating the competition as a serious objective and chance to add to their bulging trophy cabinet, and why not given their unprecedented success.

"We're going there to win. These boys haven't lost a match for St Columb's and they will be going to win and we will definitely give a good account of ourselves.

"Obviously we're going to enjoy it but for me to be saying 'St Columb's College - world champions' I don't think that sounds too bad! The boys absolutely deserve this and the school deserves it. We'll represent the College the best we can.

"The time we went to the Five Nations (2019) people laughed at me asking me why we were going. We're obviously going for the experience but also we're going there to compete and these lads have never lost a match. So I'm expecting them to compete. Otherwise we wouldn't go.

"So to be competing against schools from the likes of Brazil and Spain will be an absolute pleasure and honour for the school. It was great to be invited but I'd also like to thank our school principal for accepting the invite because it's five days in October and the boys will need a few days out of school. There's also four members of staff going so the school will be under pressure in terms of budget and cover. Mrs McLaughlin has been fully supportive of us.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a chance you can't turn down. It's obviously going to come with a lot of expense but I'd also like to thank O'Neills who have offered to sponsor us our kit and stuff for us to travel in as well." Mr Horner and Head of PE Mr Burns took the opportunity to acknowledge the unrivalled success of previous College teams in the Northern Ireland Cup competitions through the years and with the likes of Michael Duffy, Ben Doherty and Jack Malone present to reminisce past glories, it was an excellent opportunity for the class of 2025 to listen to past pupils speaking so fondly of their time at the school.

"When you invite these lads back they are so humble and they have such a great attachment to St Columb's College because they've had a great experience here.

"Michael Duffy was actually my first year 8 team. We lost the final in extra-time in 2007. Michael didn't win it until year 12 and scored the winner that day. We actually won the treble that year - the same day in Ballymena.

"So he didn't get his hands on it until year 12. He's a fantastic role model for these lads who are heading off. Ben Doherty as well. Ben scored in a Northern Ireland Cup final and set up a goal.

“It's actually very rewarding to see how many great players have come through. The humility of these boys flabbergasts me because they still regard themselves as College boys. The have that affinity to the school and always come back."

As far as the current crop of talented footballers at the school go, they have the potential to make memories which will last a lifetime.

"Hopefully we're sitting here next year as world champions and completing four in-a row in the Northern Ireland Cup," added Mr Horner.