St Columb’s College Year 9 football team will be gunning for successive Northern Ireland Cup victories when they take on Our Lady’s and St Patrick’s, Knock at the Blanchflower Stadium in Belfast on Wednesday (k.o.11.30am).

What has been an amazing year for the College boys has seen them already secure three trophies, the first of which was the Northwest League Cup, a competition in which remained unbeaten under the stewardship of captain, Paul Campbell. Paul led by example with his positive attitude and dogged determination crucial in midfield against some stiff opposition including St. Brigid’s, Carnhill, Holy Cross Strabane, Lisneal College and St Joseph’s Boys’, Creggan.

Aedan Smith, Paul Campbell, Terry Meehan, Jay McCafferty, Finn Gallagher and Joseph Doherty all got their names on the scoresheet in the competition while talented keepers, Ben Clifford and Cai McGlynn kept things tight alongside excellent defending from Lennon Bradley, Nathan Doherty and Charlie Ferry.

In addition to the Northwest League Cup, Vincent Doherty’s team has also been competing in the prestigious Translink Cup. There are three age categories involved (U13, 15 and 17) for each school in a competition that pits the best footballing schools in the north against each other over a group stage format that qualifies each group winner for ‘finals day’. Finn Gallagher took over as captain of the Translink Cup squad with the College facing Boys Model, Belfast, Laurelhill Community College, Lurgan and Ashfield Boys’ High, Belfast in the group stage. The College Year 9 team remained unbeaten in the group games and went into the final at the end of April full of confidence.Again the College faced Our Lady’s and St Patrick’s, Knock in the final, this time at the Ballymena Showgrounds. The opening 10 minutes were frantic but halfway through the opening half team captain Gallagher managed to slip a ball through to Aedan Smith who slotted home with his left foot.

When Joseph Doherty was then brought down just outside the OLSPK penalty area, Smith stepped up to grab his second of the game with a sublime free-kick. And so it remained, the College team topping off a great day off with Gallagher receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

With this victory, the Year 9 team had secured the U13 Translink Cup and thanks to some great performances from the school’s our Year 11 and 13 teams the overall Translink Schools’ Gold Cup was presented to the Year 9 team on the finals day, ensuring St. Columb’s College hold the title of ‘Top Football School in N. Ireland’ 2023/24.

Now Our Lady’s and St Patrick Knock stand between the College, another trophy and an unbeaten season. With Joseph Doherty stepping up as captain for this competition, the team has reached the final unbeaten and with a clean sheet in every game! This is due in no small part to the outstanding performances of defenders Jayden McGlynn, Caelan McShane, Alfie Cregan, Adhamh McGarvey and keeper Cai McGlynn.The path to the N.I Cup Final began with a game against Omagh CBS in which, after an amazing touch from Gallagher, McCafferty opened the scoring with a stunning strike from distance. The College continued to press and within minutes Doherty delivered a delightful corner for McCafferty to double both his own and his team’s tally.Next up was against Lurgan Junior High when, towards the end of the first half, Terry Og Meenan superbly converted a free kick, firing low into the bottom corner. The game was made safe in the final 10 minutes when Gallagher threaded through a beautifully weighted ball for Doherty to find the bottom corner.

“This is an amazing achievement for a great group of young men,” explained delighted manager Vincent Doherty, “They fully deserve the trophies they have won to date. The secret to their success is teamwork. There are no heroes on this team, just players who want to do their best for each other and St. Columb’s College are extremely proud of each and every one of them.”The College manager expressed his gratitude to the parents of the players for their continued support and encouragement, adding: “Without them, the exemplary attendance to training would be impossible.”

St. Columb’s College: Joseph Doherty, Paul Campbell, Finn Gallagher, Jay McCafferty, Terry Og Meenan, Alfie Cregan, Charlie Ferry, Nathan Doherty, Aedan Smith, Ben Clifford, Cai McGlynn, Jayden McGlynn, Caelan McShane, Lennon Bradley, Adhamh McGarvey.

Cai McGlynn (Goalkeeper): Undoubtedly, the unsung hero of the squad with his top class shot stopping being a major reason why his team are in the N.I. final.

Ben Clifford (Goalkeeper): An outstanding shot stopper who has an excellent range of passing, ensuring his team play out from the back.

Caelan McShane (Defender and Vice-Captain): A powerful defender who leads by example, missing little in the air or on the ground. He poses a real threat to the opposition from set pieces and uses his overview of the pitch from the back to control the game.

Lennon Bradley (Defender): Can operate at left or right back to equal effect which has been vital for his team. Loves to win the ball back and play into his midfielders.