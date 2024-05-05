St. Joseph’s Boys’ School, Creggan will make history on Thursday as they take on Aquinas Grammar in the NI Schools U12 Plate Final at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium, Belfast.

History in the form of being the first father and son to reach a schools’ final with PE teacher and manager, Paul Gibbons, and his son and team captain, Kian. The Derry school head to Belfast with an excellent record in the early rounds, scoring 19 and only conceding two on the way to the final.

Notable scalps were fellow Derry school Oakgrove College (3-0), followed by Castlederg High School (6-0), a comprehensive drubbing of Wellington College by 9 goals to 2, and a narrow victory over Omagh CBS (1-0) in the semi-final.

The U12 squad have been putting in extra hours of training after school in the build-up to Thursday’s final which will be played at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium with a kick-off of 11.30am.

The boys hope to better their U6 team’s narrow loss to St. Malachy’s in last week’s Plate Final and manager Paul Gibbons believes they are more than capable of victory.

“To say I’m proud of this squad is an understatement,”explained the St. Joseph’s manager, “The character they have showed on this journey and how they have represented the school has been second to none.

“The football they have played at times has been exceptional and although the draw to reach the final has been tough, they fully deserve to be there. For me, this squad have been getting stronger as the competition progressed and Thursday is the last hurdle. I believe if they play to their full potential, they can bring back the trophy to the school.”

Coach Emmett McGinty also endorsed the team’s potential, believing their never-say-die’ attitude always shines throughout the team and squad.

“This was a very tough journey to the final for our squad of boys," added Mr McGinty, “Their never-say-die attitude has been first class throughout and I have been impressed by every single member of the squad who has given their all in efforts to reach cup final day. Indeed, I am delighted for the whole school community

as they all deserve a day out in supporting the team in bringing back the trophy to Creggan.”

Caoimhin Hassan – Midfielder – Tristar - a very confident footballer who will receive the ball in tight areas. Always puts a shift in for his team and has an eye for goal.

Alfie Kelly – Defender – Newell Academy – A good old fashioned no-nonsense defender. Alfie is dominant in the air, and he is a constant threat when it comes to set pieces.

Conor Clarke – GK – Trojans - An outstanding shot stopper, who's saves particularly in the early rounds are a major reason why his team are in the final. Brilliant with his feet and is instrumental in how the team plays.

Shea Quigley – Midfield – Newell Academy – An all-round midfielder who has grown and matured throughout the competition. Shea loves to get forward and link up play and this could be invaluable for the final.