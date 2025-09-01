St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny.

STEPHEN Kenny reckons his St Patrick's Athletic side have 'a lot of work to do' in the race for European football this season after letting slip a two goal lead against rivals Derry City at Brandywell on Friday night.​

The Candy Stripes held their grip on third place in the table after substitute Alex Bannon's second half brace cancelled out goals from Mason Melia and Chris Forrester in the 2-2 draw.

With seven games to go Tiernan Lynch's side maintained a four point advantage over St Pat's in fourth and Drogheda United in fifth.

Of course St Pat's and Drogheda remain in the FAI Cup which offers an alternative route into European competition but Kenny knows his team handed Derry the initiative when they surrendered that two goal lead on Foyleside.

"It's very competitive and certainly from our point of view we were a little bit out of it and now we've made a late rally and still have a lot of work to do," said Kenny whose side are unbeaten domestically since Derry earned a 1-0 win in Inchicore back in June 23.

The Saints don't have a great record at Brandywell and Kenny was left frustrated with his team surrendered their comprehensive lead with just 15 minutes to go.

"It's something we were conscious of. It's 2019 since Pats have won in the league here which is an awful long time and we didn't start brilliantly.

"We got a stranglehold on the game midway through the first half and had a lot of possession and created a brilliant goal. So it was a good away display which is different for us. We're learning throughout the year about each other as a group. We tend to dominate possession but we played a little bit differently tonight. Listen, 2-0 up we should win it. We didn't and credit to Derry for coming back." The Dubliner is hoping his team remain on course for a strong finish to the season and with Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne leading the way for teams in Europe by securing their places in the Uefa Conference League group stages, it's highlighted the importance for clubs like Derry and Pat's to qualify for next year's competitions.

"We're in good form. Four games at home and three away and the cup quarter-final to come so we hope to finish strong but you have to earn the right to do that."

Kenny's Dundalk side were the trailblazers for Irish clubs in Europe when they twice reached the Europa League group stages in 2016/17 and 2020/21. With the new format it's now a much more realistic achievement for Ireland's best teams as Rovers and Shels have shown last week.

"I think it's good for the league and it raises the profile and respect of players in the league and there's a lot of good players in the league.

"It was many years ago, it felt everyone kept saying it was just so unrealistic for Irish teams to qualify for group stages. If you got beat in the first round you were out. If you were beaten in the champions league or Uefa Cup and got knocked out in the first round people would say it's not realistic and you're dreaming. I've been making the point it is something we should aspire to and work towards.

"When we did it with Dundalk in the Europa League was special. We went toe-to-toe with Zenit and beat Maccabi and beat BATE and drew away in AZ in the group and had proper games and went toe-to-toe tactically against them and didn't sit off teams.

"And then Shamrock Rovers they look very good in this campaign because they obviously didn't go in as champions. It fell nicely for Shelbourne against Linfield twice and they maximised that and won emphatically 5-1.

"Shamrock Rovers in the last two rounds beat very good opposition. So to have one team in the group stages was an aspiration at one stage. Now since the Conference came in a couple of years ago things have changed a little bit.

"Now the team that wins the league has a great chance because you can get knocked out three times if you win the first game.

"We have played 12 European games since last July. We won the majority of our games and played some good teams. Obviously Turkish opposition are big clubs. Last year Başakşehir and Besiktas proved just too strong for us. Başakşehir we ran them very close and obviously Besiktas were a bit too strong for us overall.

"So those Superliga clubs, their resources are absolutely phenomenal. They have absolutely incredible resources. There were 18 internationals in that team. You see some of the draws and they're different aren't they."