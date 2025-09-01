Supporters during a moments applause in memory of the late Ollie Horgan before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DERRY City manager Tiernan Lynch and his St Patrick's Athletic counterpart Stephen Kenny paid tribute to the late Ollie Horgan who will be laid to rest today.

There was a poignant minute's applause prior to the 2-2 draw between Derry and Pat's at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening in honour of the popular ex-Finn Harps manager.

And afterwards both managers paid their respects to the 57 year-old who will be best remembered for his achievements with Harps during almost a decade in charge at the Ballybofey club.

Brandywell boss Lynch said he was grateful to 'make peace' with Horgan after a couple of touchline battles before his untimely passing following a short illness.

"I came up against him on two different occasions and myself and Ollie crossed paths," said Lynch. "But thankfully I got to make my peace with him before he sadly passed away. He was an unbelievable character in the league and an unbelievable character as a man and a football man.

"On behalf of everybody at Derry City Football Club we want to pay our condolences to Ollie's family and may he rest in peace."

Ex-Ireland senior manager Kenny also offered his condolences to Horgan's family circle.

"Our thoughts are with his wife and children," said the Saints boss. "As shocking as it is for them. What a shock and dealing with the aftermath of that and everyone at Galway United.

"He's been obviously a great foil for John Caulfield there and a great support for John there for the last few seasons and the players. He's obviously mainly recognised for his work at Finn Harps which was 10 year at one club and six seasons in the Premier, it's difficult when you have limited resources and it's a different job that.

"And obviously before that in junior football and intermediate football and with the Irish schools - he was with them for years - all facets of the game really. And someone who wore his heart in his sleeve and was very passionate of course.

"I came across obviously in the opposite dugout at times over the years but listen, he worked extremely hard with Finn Harps. "You would see him all over the country and he travelled miles. He obviously had a very high work ethic and that has to be admired. "