Stephen Kenny’s made for Ireland - insists ex-Derry City man Patrick McEleney

DERRY man Patrick McEleney believes former Derry City manager Stephen Kenny is the perfect man to bring the good times back to Ireland.

The Dubliner, who will replace Mick McCarthy in August 2020 as senior manager, was officially unveiled as Ireland U21 boss yesterday and McEleney feels he’s the right man for the job.

“I think Stephen is made for the Ireland job,” he insisted.

“I think everybody has to buy into what he’s about. He’s proven and I think he has proven himself in Europe as well, as he has went out and matched the best.

“People will say that he’s going to have better players to work with, so I think it’s going to be great for him and getting the U21’s first and having a look around the set-up will help.”

Only a few months ago the Shantallow man’s team-mate Michael Duffy was touted for a place in Martin O’Neill’s squad and while League of Ireland players may get a better chance with the Ireland senior squad in years to come, he believes Kenny will be focusing on what’s best for the country.

“I’m not sure, because we as players just have to keep going and keep doing the right things domestically and sometimes you get wee bonuses like if someone takes a liking to you and gives you a chance, so we’ll just keep plugging away and see what happens.

“Obviously that will be the last thing the gaffer will be thinking about as he’ll be looking to put his own mark down.

“If anything came up internationally I would love to play but, to be honest, I have to look after myself and try to kick-on with Dundalk, before even thinking about international football.”

The 26-year-old also warned the rest of the League of Ireland that despite Kenny’s departure, it will be business as usual at Oriel Park, in fact not even skipper Stephen O’Donnell’s wedding day could keep the squad from preparing for next season.

McEleney confirmed that the squad had a ‘chat’ at O’Donnell’s wedding when news broke of Kenny’s exit.

“We were at Stevie’s wedding and we were all together,” he stated.

“I think that helped, because if everybody had have been separated and you heard the news you would have been sitting thinking about it yourself, but we were all able to talk about it and try to think of the best way forward but, look, it’s exciting now. Everyone will be asking; ‘are they going to be the same because Stephen isn’t there?’, so it’s a new challenge for us all.

“Look, as I said, I think it was a good thing that we were all together and not taking the news in yourself and saying to yourself ‘oh my god what’s going on here’. But we had a few words about it we all feel that it’s going to be an exciting time. Everyone is going to judge us because the gaffer is gone, but that challenge is something to look forward too and that’s something everyone in our squad is going to relish.”