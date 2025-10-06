Included in the attendance at the innovative BTEC sports programme in the school’s Sixth Form, were Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, PE teachers Mr. Paul Gibbons and Mr. Emmet McGinty and Derry City FC’s Technical Director Mark McCrystal and coach Marty McCann.

Over 30 students took part in an engaging session of talks, videos, followed by a coaching session on the school’s new 4G pitch. The talks were given by Principal Mrs. Deane, the Academy’s Daniel Harrison and Derry City FC technical director Mark McCrystal.

Launched in April this year, the partnership with SGA and DCFC offers students aged 11-18 a top-level sports and academic pathway combining UEFA-licensed coaching, elite facilities, matches and skills development with qualifications leading to university, training and employment. Speaking at last week’s launch, Mrs. Deane said she was delighted to see Daniel back at St. Joseph’s to speak to students, both those already enrolled in the course and those interested in joining.

"Following on the success of this venture started in April with the Steven Gerrard Academy and Derry City Football Club, I believe this programme can only grow and get better, building on the cornerstone of excellence for all who participate.”

For more details on the programme or if interested in joining, contact St. Joseph's Boys' School directly at 02871 262923 or email [email protected].

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with Daniel Harrison, Director of Operations, Steven Gerrard Academy and Mark McCrystal, Technical Director, Derry City FC at the school on Thursday last.

A section of the students pictured at last week's Steven Gerrard Academy event at St. Joseph's Boys' School.

Daniel Harrison, Director of Operations, Steven Gerrard Academy explaining the scheduling and timing of the scholarship phase of year's programme to students.