Mr Eamon Doherty of the Bull Park organising committee receiving a football autographed by both sides to be raffled for charity following a testimonial game for Finn Harps player Peter Hutton, played between Harps and an International Select managed by Johnny Giles. Pictured from left, Jon Clifford & Eamon Doherty, Bull Park organising committee, Danny McDaid, Peter Hutton and Johnny Giles.

​After a hugely successful first year, the second year of the Bull Park 7s (1976) saw an increase in prizemoney to £300. Again 32 teams were accepted and indeed some late entries had to be refused. The competition this year was opened by a Tony O'Doherty Select against a Bull Park Select.

The games throughout this year drew large crowds and the goals continued to flow. The first semi-final saw Shantallow House versus The 720 Bar while the second drew the biggest crowd of the competition to date when Celtic Swifts met local rivals Mailey's.

Shantallow defeated the strong 720 side which included the talented Nicholl brothers so they reached the final on merit. Swifts overcame Mailey's so the final was set for Thursday, July 29th, 1976 between Celtic Swifts and Shantallow House. A tight, tense game eventually saw Swifts emerge victorious to claim their first win.

The success of the first two years saw a huge interest in applications for the 1977 tournament but the competition remained limited to its usual 32 team format. The 1977 edition was opened by the 1975 winners, Parkhead, versus the 1976 winners, Celtic Swifts. Parkhead fielded practically the same team who had lifted the trophy two years previously while Swifts included Seamus 'Shakes' McDowell (Dundalk FC) and Andy Stevenson (Finn Harps FC).

Oldpark Celtic, winner of the Bull Park 7s in 1978 when they defeated Westland Villas 7-5 after extra-time.

All the top local sides re-entered as the competition continued to flourish. Even in its earliest days there was a fierce competitiveness amongst the teams which the spectators loved. Not to put too fin a point on it, but this was never more evident than in the 1977 semi-final game between Don Boscos and Crusaders. It was a titanic game with both teams evenly matched, so tight in fact that it went to a replay. And the replay was not for the faint hearted.

Four players were dismissed from the field of play (a lot when one considers it was only seven a side). The game looked as if it may not end and as fans from both teams spilled on to the pitch there was the extraordinary, if not unique sight of the Crusaders manager's wife running on to the field and striking the Blues captain with an umbrella!

As darkness descended and some kick of normality settled, Crusaders eventually prevailed to make the final while Don Bosco's made their own decision not to re-apply to the competition for the next few years.

The other semi-final saw dark horses Collegians defeat Oldpark Celtic who themselves had defeated reigning champions Celtic Swifts in the quarter-finals. The 1977 final was all set them with the massive underdogs , Collegians, facing off against the highly fancied Crusaders.

Rev James Clarke Adm, St Eugene's Cathedral, presenting the Bull Park FA Open Cup to Colm O'Neill, captain of the Collegians team who defeated Crusaders in the final. Included from left, Eddie Davis (St Eugene's Hall), Dennis Feeney (Player of the Tournament), Tommy McCay, (Collegians manager) and Mr Charles Hegarty (Treasurer, Bull Park FA).

To many people Crusaders were the proverbial 'certs' but it was Collegians who emerged victorious, due in no short measure to the heroic goalkeeping of Denis Feeney. In fact, Denis won 'Player of the Year' and was arguably the finest goalkeeper to ever play in the competition.

Prizemoney increased again in 1978, rising now to £400 and the crowds continued o support the competition. The charity to benefit this particular year was the Frank McConnellogue House.

The 1978 final was a cracker of a game as Oldpark Celtic ran out 7-5 winners over Westland Villas after extra-time when after 60 minutes the game ended all square at 5-5. This game had the local fans still talking about it well after the final whistle had blown.

In Part Three next week, we will loo at the years 1979 to 1983 and what an interesting period that proved to be. The FAI Cup first comes to Derry, steps were taken towards League of Ireland admission and possibly the biggest prizemoney for a junior summer cup competition in Ireland at the time will all be revisited.

