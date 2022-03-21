The night Brazilian and Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho lit up the Brandywell

Ronaldinho pictured alongside the late great John Hume holding a Derry City/Barcelona half and half scarf in 2003.

Ronaldinho, who was part of the Brazil 2002 World Cup winning team, joined the La Liga champions from French giants Paris Saint-Germain a month before the Derry friendly in 2003 and his first goal for Barca came at the Brandywell.

Spanish World Cup winners Víctor Valdés, Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta all played in the game, at the packed out Lone Moor Road venue, while current Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was on the bench.

The star studded friendly was organised by the late great politician and Derry City fan, John Hume. Earlier in the year, Hume had been granted the freedom of Barcelona and his first thought was to raise the possibility of a friendly with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

"I was told I would receive the freedom of Barcelona and I immediately worked on getting their team to Derry," Hume was quoted as saying at the time by UEFA.com.

Jim Roddy, who was Candy Stripes chairman in 2003, said the match could have been held shortly after it was agreed between Laporta and Hume but the Barcelona team would not have been a full strength one.

Instead, they waited until August when a squad featuring new signing Ronaldinho along with Rafael Márquez, Patrick Kluivert, Javier Saviola, Marc Overmars, Carles Puyol, Xavi and a teenage Iniesta could make the trip. Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard was in the dug-out after just taken over as manager replacing Radomir Antić.

The Catalan giants raced into the lead thanks to Márquez's close range header, fellow centre-back Patrik Andersson nodded home their second and midfielder Gerard fired home a third after the break.

Barcelona star Ronaldinho is greeted by Mayor of Derry Shaun Gallagher on his arrival for the 2003 friendly at the Brandywell. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

Then after coming on as a second half substitute, Ronaldinho started to strut his stuff, as his superb pass set-up Argentinian striker Javier Saviola, before scoring himself, calmly rounding City substitute goalkeeper Mark Speers, to complete the 5-0 scoreline.

The 10,000 supporters gave the Brazilian superstar a standing ovation, as he and the Barcelona squad in 2003 concluded their three-match tour of Britain and Ireland.

Derry City: Bennett, McCallion, Hargan, Hutton, McLaughlin, Doherty, McChrystal, Beckett, Coyle, Martyn, Holt. Subs: Moran, McGlynn, Hedderman, Friars, Molineaux, Fimms, Deery, Gill, Aldridge (all used)

Barcelona: Valdés, Riezger, Andersson, Marquez, Lopez, Ros, Quaresma, Iniesta, Saviola, Sanchez, Overmars. Subs: Puyol, Rustu Recber, Cocu, Ronaldinho, Lopez, Kluivert (all used), Xavi Hernandez (not used).

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho gets away from Derry City's Lee Molyneaux during the 2003 friendly at the Brandywell. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

Barcelona and Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber and Ronaldinho fool around prior to the friendly in 2003. Picture by Joe Boland