'THE WHOLE world hates Derry City' claims Brandywell coach Andy Mitchell who has urged the Candy Stripes to adopt a siege mentality on Foyleside this season.

The Belfast man, who has worked closely with Tiernan Lynch for the past four years at Larne Football Club says he's never seen the Derry City manager react like he did against Bohemians at Brandywell on Friday night where emotions spilled over in the first half moments after Michael Duffy's stunning free-kick which proved the winner.

Lynch marched into the Bohemians' technical area to confront his counterpart Alan Reynolds who had lost his cool when clashing with Derry full-back Shane Ferguson after the ball went out for a throw-in.

Both managers were shown red by the match referee Marc Lynch, after a brief skirmish, for leaving their respective technical areas as both sets of players and backroom teams jostled on the sidelines.

Tempers flare following Michael Duffy goal against Bohemians. Photograph: George Sweeney

First team coach Mitchell was tasked with taking control of the Derry dugout for the remainder of the game and he reckons Lynch's passionate reaction shows how much he's invested in his players and in the Brandywell club.

"No absolutely not," said Mitchell when asked if he'd ever seen the normally ice-cool Lynch lose his rag before. "And I think it just shows the character of the man.

"I think all the gaffer was trying to do was back his player up and it shows how invested this man is to this football club already. He's willing to do that and willing to get into the nitty gritty. I've never seen him do that my whole life of working with him.

"So it just shows what it means to Tiernan and to us all as a staff. Not just Tiernan but if you look back at the highlights the whole team was in there. I was in there, 'Fats' [Patrick McEleney] was in there, I think Michael 'Doc' Dougherty [goalkeeping coach] ran in there at one stage with Leah [McCreadie, physio].

Derry City coaches Andy Mitchell and Patrick McEleney. Photograph: George Sweeney

"So the full staff were in and the full club probably felt they were in that technical area so the ref could've sent them all off but the big thing is we didn't shirk away from it after it happened. We kept going. We kept battling. We kept pushing and fighting and that's what it's all about." After a toothless opening to the league campaign in a 3-1 defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park last week, Mitchell said it was important for the players to show pride in the shirt and it was a night of redemption in front of the appreciative home support.

One of Lynch's toughest tasks after last season's failed title tilt and demoralising FAI Cup final defeat has been to pull hearts and minds together both in the changing room and on the terraces, particularly when playing at Brandywell which had lost its spark. The melee in the first half galvanised the crowd.

"I just think it was a heated moment between two managers. The second game of the season, big three points up for stake of course and a wee scuffle in the technical area with two players coming together our manager goes to try and get ther ball and leaves his technical area and their manager leaves the technical area and that's what happened. That's football. I think the referee didn't have to send them both off so early in the game but it is what it is.

"Unfortunately for us we lost our manager throughout the game but these things happen and you have to deal with it.

"We drilled into our players all week that we're coming to our home place and we want to make this place tough to come to and I felt the boys did that. No team can come here and pick up points against us easily. It was good to get a clean sheet, good to get the win and we go again."

"We know how big this job is and how big the task is. The players made up for last week. I think the whole world hates Derry City and we felt it last week. We've got to use that every single week to push this club on and keep pushing these players on.

"The big thing is the boys got the three points for us no matter who was on that [touch] line. They knew exactly what they needed to do tonight. We said in our pre match presentation what it was like to play for this club. What it was like to pull that jersey over your head and everything we didn't do last week we had to do this week and I think to a man we did it.

"The grit and determination. We did let ourselves down last week and a few individuals got a sore touch all week and deservedly so. But football is all about comebacks and I thought a lot of people put that right tonight.

Seeing the boys battle like that, backs against the wall and against the wind and a lot of pressure on us, I think that pleases us the most.

"The big thing about last week was I think we shied away from the fight. On the flipside of that we brought the fight tonight.

"It feels amazing. We let ourselves down last week a bagful I think we know that. The players certainly know that and I think we put it right tonight.

"We've shown what it means to play for this football club. I think the boys pulled the shirt over their heads in that changing room today and went out and gave us what they gave us, they gave us 100 percent and that's all you can ask for as a coach or as a manager."