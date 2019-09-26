This is how EVERY player to leave Celtic during the summer is getting on this season - featuring Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig & more

Well, so far, so good, as the Hoops are sitting comfortably three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with maximum points from six games. Here's a look at the players who Celtic moved on over the summer, who either left in the pursuit of permanent deals elsewhere, or to get some valuable first team football experience under their belts. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how they're faring at their new clubs.

1. Dedryck Boyata - Hertha Berlin - Released Celtic were eager to tie down the Belgian to a new deal, but it wasn't meant to be. Now plying his trade in the Bundesliga, he's been injured for most of the season so far. His side are having a real shocker, picking up just one win in five. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Marvin Compper - MSV Duisberg - Released He was never really given a go under Brendan Rodgers, making just one appearance in an 18-month stint at the club. He's now playing third tier football back in Germany, where his side currently sit in fifth place. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Emilio Izaguirre - CD Motagua - Released The Hondouras legend left the Hoops for the second time at the end of last season, after turning down a contract extension with the club. He's now back with his boyhood club, and bagged their winning goal in a league game last week. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Anthony Ralston - St Johnston - Loan Neil Lennon made it clear that the player still has a future at the club, and he'll be determined to prove himself with the Saints. He's played twice so far, but his side are in a rotten run of form. Getty Buy a Photo

