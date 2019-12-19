Liverpool

This is how Liverpool's stunning £700 MILLION-rated team could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

Football Manager is back with a new and improved version, and we've had a lot of fun getting stuck into the 2020 edition over the past couple of weeks.

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a peep at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Reds' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

He's now in his prime, and is fresh off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign where he helped his side to their first top tier title since 1990. He's the club's top earner, on 275k-per-week.

1. GK: Alisson

Getty
Worth a meaty 71m, he's still a key part of the Liverpool defence, and is the vice-captain too. His stats are looking simply phenomenal.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Getty
Brought in from Bayer Leverkusen for 51m, the Germany international is a force to be reckoned with, rocking a monstrous 19/20 strength statistic.

3. CB: Jonathan Tah

Getty
Despite numerous attempts by Real Madrid to lure him away, VVD is going nowhere! He's proudly wearing the captain's armband, and is showing no signs of decline despite now being 33.

4. CB: Virgil van Dijk

Getty
