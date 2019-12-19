This is how Liverpool's stunning £700 MILLION-rated team could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020
Football Manager is back with a new and improved version, and we've had a lot of fun getting stuck into the 2020 edition over the past couple of weeks.
For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a peep at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Reds' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.
1. GK: Alisson
He's now in his prime, and is fresh off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign where he helped his side to their first top tier title since 1990. He's the club's top earner, on 275k-per-week.