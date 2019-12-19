This is how Manchester United's stunning £750 MILLION side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

For a bit of fun, we've had a look five years into the future, and taken a peep at how the simulation predicts Manchester United will line up on the eve of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the Red Devils' starting XI and manager...

1. GK: David de Gea Five years on, de Gea is still the main man between the sticks, and has regained his reputation as a brutally reliable force in goal. He's also racked up 105 caps for Spain, at the age of 33.

2. RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Now a fully-fledged England international worth 60m, the former Crystal Palace defender is a vital part of United's back line. His 18/20 rating for both agility and tackling make him one of the best right-backs in the game.

3. CB: Kristoffer Ajer Joining in the 2020/21 season, he was a bit of a bargain at just 17m. He's boosted his value to 58m, after following up two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford by helping the side win back-to-back FA Cups in 2022 and 2023.

4. CB: Clement Lenglet Things didn't end up too well for Harry Maguire, who's now playing for Everton. Lenglet set the Red Devils back 60m, and he's repaid that fee with three superb seasons at the back after leaving Barcelona.

