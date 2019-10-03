This is where Celtic rank among the DIRTIEST sides in the Scottish Premiership so far this season

It's early days yet, with the lion's share of the season still to come, but here's how Celtic's disciplinary record stacks up against the rest of the Scottish Premiership so far this season, ranked from worst to best team discipline. We've awarded a point for a foul, three for a yellow card, and five for a red. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the Hoops compare to their divisional rivals...

1. Motherwell - 171 Disciplinary points Fouls: 104. Yellow cards: 19. Red cards: 2.

2. Heart of Midlothian - 144 Disciplinary points Fouls: 98. Yellow cards: 12. Red cards: 1.

3. Aberdeen - 135 Disciplinary points Fouls: 99. Yellow cards: 12. Red cards: 0.

4. Hamilton Athletic - 133 Disciplinary points Fouls: 92. Yellow cards: 12. Red cards: 1.

