Just for fun, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Celtic’s current Scottish Premiership campaign, which ends in May. Click and scroll through the pages to see where the Hoops and their rivals finished:

1. St Johnstone (12th) - RELEGATED P38 W7 D9 L22 GD-20 = 30 PTS

2. Motherwell (11th) - RELEGATED P38 W9 D12 L17 GD-9 = 39 PTS | *Lost in the relegation play-off to Dundee

3. St Mirren (10th) P38 W10 D11 L17 GD-17 = 41 PTS

4. Livingston (9th) P38 W11 D9 L18 GD-21 = 42 PTS

