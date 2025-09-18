Derry City supporters can play a big part in Friday's clash with Shelbourne says Tiernan Lynch. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

​TIERNAN Lynch is braced for another stern test of his Derry City team's resolve against Shelbourne on Friday night but this time he's got a secret weapon on his side - the Brandywell club's 12th man!

​The Candy Stripes have shown their mettle in the last three games where they've overturned deficits on their way to banking seven valuable points in the race for European football.

They earned six of those points on the road when finishing games in Galway and Bohemians with a man down as they rallied against the odds to put themselves in the driving seat for a second placed finish.

Two goals down against St Pat's in their last home fixture, the ‘Brandywell Faithful’ played a significant role in galvanising the team for a dramatic second half comeback as Alex Bannon netted twice into the North Stand end.

With another rival for the European places arriving on Foyleside on Friday night, Lynch has once more stressed the importance of getting the fans behind his team.

The Belfast man has called on the City fans to be 'loud and proud' and drag them over the line in what is the third last home game of the season.

"I keep saying this week in, week out and yet I'm not 100 percent convinced the fans realise how big of an impact and effect they have on the team," said Lynch.

"When they're loud and proud and get behind the team they can genuinely drag them through games and give them the boost that I can't give them.

"That's what we need to call for on Friday night. We need to get the fans up off their seats and dragging the players through this game and making the Brandywell a fortress and as difficult as we can for Shelbourne.

"It's important that the fans get behind us and realise their worth. They give the boys a lift when they're on it and vocal."

Lynch won't get involved in discussions about where his team could theoretically finish the season or the significance of a win over another of their rivals for the European positions.

The City boss isn't prone to soundbites, sensational headlines or unfiltered rants and his mantra has remained 'one game at a time' which doesn't serve to fuel media narratives.

He isn't getting carried away with last week's memorable 4-3 win either which saw them leapfrog Bohs into second spot with six games to go but Lynch does see his team growing in confidence and belief at the perfect time in the season.

"My only thing now is Friday night and getting the process right. You [media] can worry about the outcome and I'll worry about the process and we'll go from there. "Our mindset now is one game at a time. We were delighted with last week but as we said after the game, it was only three points.

"It was a great three points for us. It's a difficult place to go against a top side but it's over now, it's done and it's now about what we do this week.

"We know it's a difficult game. Shelbourne are a really good side - current champions who strengthened again in the July window. They're in a good vein of form but it's definitely a game we're looking forward to.

"I think the last three games, coming from behind and showing that character and grit and determination we want to bring that into Friday night."