​TIERNAN Lynch knows all about Shamrock Rovers' attacking threats but he'd rather focus on the qualities of his own Derry City team he wants to 'shine through' at Tallaght on Friday night.

​It's been a mixed bag of results and performances during his opening six matches as Brandywell boss but Lynch believes he's witnessing positive developments within his newly assembled squad.

Derry go into tonight's game in Dublin off the back of a much needed 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers prior to the international break while Rovers have picked up from their poor start with morale-boosting back-to-back victories.

While most pundits will expect a home win Lynch says his troops travel to Tallaght with real belief they can make a statement as he attempts to cultivate a winning mentality in the Derry dressing room.

Robbie Benson, left and Carl Winchester who returns for the Rovers trip. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I don't think anybody needs me to tell them about the quality that's in the Rovers side," began Lynch. "We're going into this game to talk about our strengths and the areas where we feel we can impose our game on Rovers and hopefully that shines through.

"When I look at our team I think the quality is in our team too. That quality needs to start shining through now.

"It's easy for me to say because I get to work with them every day and I'm starting to watch it every single day and more and more it's starting to shine through."

Admittedly he's underestimated Rovers in the past when losing 4-1 to Stephen Bradley's side in the Uefa Conference League at Windsor Park last October with Larne. However, he's fully versed on the Dubliners' dangermen.

"We won't by any stretch disregard Rovers or won't not look at the threats they bring or not look at the talent they have in their team and how clinical they can be at times.

"We're fully aware of all that but we don't want to be going into these games with the wrong mindset.

"I keep trying to explain to the players that where we want to go and what we want to do, we have to have a very strong mindset and be very much aware of our strengths and the qualities of our team."

Rovers will pose different problems than Sligo Rovers did on their last outing and Lynch is enjoying the tactical tests the League of Ireland is throwing at him on a weekly basis.

"I think that's what makes the league as good as it is that you have different challenges in there.

"Some games where you have to roll your sleeves up and grind out a result.

“Others will be an element of a chess game and it will be more toe-to-toe from a tactical perspective and we've got to be able to equip ourselves for both.

"In my short tenure I think they've [opposition teams] all been really difficult to be honest. I think there's great quality in the league from a player and from a manager perspective.

"The atmosphere at all the games has been excellent and it's been really enjoyable albeit we haven't always got the results we wanted.

"We're not going to make too big of a deal out of it. We want to absolutely give them the respect they deserve but also we have to concentrate on ourselves and the things we're good at. There's lots of good players in that changing room.

"We're still finding our feet but every day you're noticing more and more coming to the fore and that will show come Friday night."

The players may have enjoyed a few days off after the Sligo game but it has been anything but a holiday camp this past couple of weeks at Owenbeg Centre of Excellence.

"It's like anything in life, I think you get out what you put in. I'm a firm believer of a hard day's work and you earn your money at the end of it.

"The time off has definitely given us a wee bit more time to prepare for Rovers. There was a break in games and the boys got a couple of days off but the work they put in last week was absolutely superb. I'm not sure if they're liking or thanking me for it but there were no complaints. The sleeves were rolled up and off they went again and hopefully that will stand by them.

"The boys have worked really, really hard albeit they had no game last weekend. They got a couple of days off after Sligo but were straight back in again and there was a lot of good work on the grass and a lot of good work off the grass. I think we're really looking forward to it.

"I think we're definitely getting there. I do think it was a little bit of a culture shock for some but they're now really starting to fall into what we're doing.

"We've just finished our first six week block and we've been able to go back and show them some of the developments and things we've done both on and off the pitch.

"We knew all along it was always going to be a journey and a process for us. It was never going to be a quick fix. There would be things we would do really well and things we would need a lot of work on.

"I have no complaints about them [the players]. I think they're an unbelievable bunch of boys. I think at some stage, somewhere along the line they will reap their rewards for the efforts they've put in."

Sadou Diallo will miss several weeks with a broken arm he sustained in Sligo but Carl Winchester returns from his two match suspension after his controversial red card against St Patrick's Athletic.

"Sads broke his arm and had to have an operation so he will be out for a couple of weeks," confirmed the Derry manager. "How many weeks I actually don't know at this stage but he's out for the foreseeable."

Winchester is expected to come straight into the starting line-up but nothing's guaranteed under Lynch.

"If selected, we've been telling him for 10 days," he smiled. "He's a top player, a top lad and a big influence in this changing room and now more and more you're starting to see those big characters shining through in the changing room and having a little bit more of a presence in there.

"Demands are being set by them which is great and hopefully that will shine through."

Defender Kevin Holt missed the Sligo game through injury but is available for selection. Striker Pat Hoban is set to miss out.

"Kevin (Holt) has been back and has been training. Pat's actually off at the moment with an illness so I don't envisage Pat making it to be honest."