There were fireworks before Derry City's clash with Drogheda United at Sullivan & Lambe Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

​RUMOURS of Tiernan Lynch's demise were greatly exaggerated and you only needed to watch Derry City's performance in Drogheda to see why.

​Falsehoods spread faster than the truth and from early Friday afternoon the Whatsapp groups started pinging with news of training ground bust-ups, players refusing to board the team bus and Lynch's hasty departure.

The rumour-mill was in full swing and when Sam Todd, who has been linked with a move to Bohemians, was left out of the squad with a hamstring strain, suddenly the speculation was gaining credibility.

First team coach Patrick McEleney was to take charge of the team for the trip to Co. Louth in Lynch's absence - a rumour which was further fuelled when the Shantallow man was ushered out to perform the pre-match LOI TV interviews. That was perhaps an act of devilment by the backroom staff who were clearly bemused by the unusual amount of texts they were receiving on their journey south.

The speculation was spreading like wildfire and had even reached the Drogheda United dressing room!

Not the ideal preparation for one of the most important fixtures in the club's season at the home of one of their rivals for European qualification!

Lynch emerged to face the media afterwards despite suffering from 'flu-like symptoms and shot down talk of disharmony within the Derry ranks.

Based on a gutsy performance and another battling come-from-behind draw, those pre-match rumblings of discontent were clearly unsubstantiated. Lynch was delighted his players 'did their talking on the pitch.'

Mark Connolly was a colossus at the heart of the Derry City defence. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

"The same as it's been all season," answered Lynch when asked about the mood in the camp. "I know there’s other people talking and I keep saying they are as good as a bunch that you’ll work with,” he confirmed.

“Anybody that comes to our training any day of the week, they’ll see the work that these boys put in on a daily basis and the effort.

“When somebody throws their body on the line like Mark Connolly tonight and so many others all season. There were also people who played tonight that maybe hadn’t played in a couple of weeks and it would have been easy for them to huff, if that was the type of character they were and that was the type of culture that we had here. “Hayden Cann threw his body on the line in the 91st minute and that’s great credit to him and all the boys. Look, if there’s any critics or if there’s any mumbling or rumours or whatever, I don’t think I need to come out and say anything, I think they do their talking on the pitch.”

Of course there's never smoke without fire and while Lynch and Michael Duffy afterwards attempted to cut through the veil of fog by addressing the rumours, the uncertainty surrounding the futures of the crux of the current squad hasn't helped matters.

Sadou Diallo starts an attack in the first half against Drogheda.

Those text messages and comments on fans forums could also hint at a deeper disconnect between the fanbase and the club's management which has lent itself to situations like Friday's.

Lynch acknowledged afterwards that the player contract situation isn't ideal but stressed getting the club into Europe next year is his sole focus.

"I just don't think it's the right time to have conversations about where we are," he said. "I just think at this stage of the season what needs to be put first and foremost is the club.

"The club needs European football. They are an unbelievable bunch and it's not something you want to make difficult for anybody. We're all human beings.

Brian Maher produced some superb saves to keep Drogheda United at bay. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

"We all have families and things that go with that. But it's just at that stage, four games left, I've got to concentrate on those four games. I've got to get this club back into European football again and then we'll sit down and work out where we are."

The lack of open dialogue between players and management with regards their immediate futures will naturally cause tension in the camp but Lynch insists Derry City is no different than any other top flight club in how they're conducting their business.

“I think the big thing in all of this is that, is this going across all 10 clubs, are all 10 clubs in the same position?' he asked. “There’s always players who are out of contract at this time of the season and I think at this stage there’s lots of things going on and we’ve four games left and we have to get our head down, work towards those last four games and try to get this club into Europe and that’s got to be the be all and end all.

“I totally get the other things, managers and players we’re all in the same boat and I think the big thing is, which I’m hugely proud of and I told the boys this after the game, that our performance and togetherness was the most important thing and what will be, will be and things will work itself out.”

Several of those out of contract players produced selfless displays with Danny Mullen scoring the equaliser - his seventh league goal of the season - and captain fantastic Mark Connolly put his body on the line when crashing off the post to save a certain goal from Warren Davis.

"Danny Mullen led the line unbelievably well. He hasn't played in a number of weeks and actually got an injection during the week. Hayden Cann hadn't played in a number of weeks and came in and threw his body in front of everything, Cameron Dummigan with 30 minutes to go came on and we had to put him at left sided centre back. That does all your talking for you.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch addressed rumours of training ground bust-ups and discontent in the Derry camp.

"All I can do is praise them and continue to praise them which I've done all season. They're a phenomenal bunch of boys. Really honest and I just hope and pray they get their rewards at the end of it all.

“I think when all is said and done, this will be an important point. This is a tough place to come; Kevin (Doherty), has this team jumping through hoops for the style of play that they have and they’re very, very good at it. They’re very difficult to play against, so great credit to our boys for doing what they did.”