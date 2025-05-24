Paul McMullan made a big impact from the bench in the second half. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

TIERNAN Lynch was left "absolutely distraught" at the manner of Shamrock Rovers' comeback victory and felt Derry City were ultimately architects of their own downfall at Brandywell.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Mullen put Derry into the driving seat with his 66th minute goal - his fifth of the season - but Rovers substitution double act Michael Noonan and Aaron McEneff snatched a precious victory for the Dubliners who moved six points clear on the summit.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Candy Stripes who slipped into third spot after a first loss in five matches but despite the concession of two "absolutely horrific goals", Lynch won't allow himself to get too disheartened given the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm probably lost for words if I'm honest," said the Derry boss. "I thought there were so many really good things we did out there tonight. We showed real commitment, a real desire and hunger and all the things we've been asking of them but I'm lost for words for the goals we conceded.

Dan Cleary clears the ball under pressure from Adam O'Reilly. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

"They were absolutely horrific goals to concede. I don't think they [Rovers] had too many shots the whole night but everything we asked of them we got. There were times we probably could've been better in possession which is something the boys are trying to improve on. But you can't legislate for those goals."

The two goals conceded were avoidable but it's not Lynch's style to single out players for their individual mistakes. The Belfast man will keep the results of the inevitable inquest in-house.

"Those are things we'll talk about internally because it's so hard to be critical of them given the work they put in, the commitment they put in and the real desire they showed out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were here to win that game and I think that showed from minute one. The goals we conceded were just really poor.

"There were two or three errors leading up to that [McEneff's winning goal]. We win together and we lose together. There's no throwing people under buses here. We have to look back at that. That's something we just can't let happen.

"I don't mind if teams come and they're better than us and deserve to beat us, we've got to put our hands up and say they're better than us. But I don't think Rovers were better than us.

"Shamrock Rovers did the things that they do. They kept the ball but that wasn't a Shamrock Rovers team that overran us or hurt us. I thought we were the making of the goals we conceded and we have to face them. There's no blame game or finger pointing in this, you have to take it squarely on the chin."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's approached the halfway mark of the campaign and Rovers' recent form looks ominous for the rest of the title challengers. It's too early to make any bold predictions on the outcome of the league title race despite Rovers' six point advantage over second placed Drogheda who leapfrogged Derry after a 1-0 win over Bohs.

“Rovers are a top side with lots of good players and they've hit form but the way this league is there's always going to be ups and downs and twists and turns. It's 15 or 16 games in so there's a huge road ahead. We have to dust ourselves off. We have to look at the goals we conceded but everything we asked of them we got in abundance.

"They're a good side but there will certainly be no throwing the towel in at this stage from our end that's for sure. In this league you just have to look around and see how many good teams there are and they're all taking points off each other. I don't think anyone is going to get it easy in this league, including Rovers. I still think there's a long. long way to go." Rovers are certainly determined to recapture their title and are currently the benchmark but from their opening two meetings with the Tallaght men, Lynch can take plenty of confidence.

"If we're serious as a club of what we want to do and where we want to go, we have to start believing as a group that we can win those games and we should be winning those games. I thought for long periods tonight we showed that. I watched Rovers on Monday night and they brushed Pat's aside. Certainly there was no brushing aside tonight."