Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

​TIERNAN Lynch has been dreaming of three points and a good night's sleep as he plots a way to kickstart Derry City's faltering start to the new season at the Sligo Showgrounds this weekend. [kick-off 7.45pm]

​The Belfast man was clear from the offset that his 'utopian' vision for the club will take time to formulate but with Derry languishing at the foot of the table after five games he's acutely aware that football is a results business.

And big-spending Derry City is a club constantly under the microscope with expectancy levels through the roof as the Brandywell outfit attempts to end a 28-year wait for a league title.

It's very early days in the season at a club which has made sweeping changes in the off-season but Lynch knows victory - at a ground where the team hasn't won since 2021 when they won on two visits to the North West - could potentially kickstart his season.

It's only the sixth game of the season but the optics aren't great with Derry rock bottom of the table and with a two week international break imminent, Lynch doesn't want to be extending the timeline without a win for his side.

"We certainly won't be going into Saturday night thinking about where we are in the league table. We've got very clear goals about what we want to do and it's always one game at a time for us.

"Can we build on our performances and the areas we feel we need to improve? We're working really hard on the areas we feel we're doing really well and again we're continuing to try and develop those.

"As I keep saying, this is an ongoing process. This is a journey for us. Our league position at this stage isn't something we're overly concerned with.

"You're always looking for slants on this but ultimately it's another game. It's a difficult game. “Previously the record hasn't been great but they are games that are dead and buried now.

"It's about looking forward and about what we can do. Our objective is to go down there and get three points. The boys have been working really, really hard and hopefully we can do that."

So how much would a win mean to him and his players before that two week hiatus?

"Every week is a long week when you don't get results. Three points and a night's sleep would be the order of the day," he smiled.

"It's not something we're getting madly concerned about but we have to understand that at the same time we're here to win games. There's a project here and we talk about a journey but we have to start winning football games and that's our intention."

Derry won 3-2 at the Showgrounds in a pre-season visit but both teams have enjoyed a mixed bag of results and go into tomorrow’s match occupying the bottom two places in the table.

Lynch is expecting another tough test against John Russell’s side but he’s confident his team are starting to gel together.

“We obviously played Sligo in a preseason friendly and they've done really well to be fair to them.

"They beat Shamrock Rovers at home which was a big win for them. They're a team that's scoring goals. I think they've eight goals or something so far in the last five games. So they know where the net is and that’s something we need to be very conscious of.

"I think they've also conceded 12 goals which is something we need to use to our advantage. “There's no doubt about it, it's going to be a tough game.”