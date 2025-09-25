Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is braced for a tough test at Drogheda.

KEVIN Doherty blasted criticism of Drogheda's style of play as 'nonsense' after Monday's victory over Shelbourne, insisting 'possession couldn't be less important if you win the game'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Tiernan Lynch pointed to his side's domination of the ball in Derry's previous two matches against Drogheda where they enjoyed 65% of possession in a 3-0 league win and a 1-1 draw in the FAI Cup before going out on penalties on Foyleside.

The Belfast man knows exactly what's in store for his team going into Friday night's clash in Drogheda and expects much of the same, but he's not 'knocking it' as it's clearly worked for the Boynesiders. It's his job, however, to find a way 'to counteract it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the nature of the way Drogheda play, they're very comfortable without the ball," said Lynch. "They want teams to get expansive and hope to catch you on the break and they're very good at it. They don't give a huge amount of concern about possession.

"The last couple of games we've played them we've been up at 65% possession but it's about getting three points on the board especially at this stage of the season.

"Albeit the results have probably been up and down, the performances have been very similar. The style of play has been very similar.

“That’s how they played. Great credit to them for that. I'm not sitting knocking it. My job is to try look at ways and means in how we counteract that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's lots of things you need to take into consideration when you play teams like Drogheda. We've done a lot of work on it this week so hopefully it will pay off come Friday night.

"You don't get a huge amount of chances against a team like Drogheda and you do have to be very clinical when you do get that opportunity.

"That we're very conscious of and we're also very conscious of transition. That's massive when you play against Drogheda.

"They have a real tendency to try and get teams comfortable in possession and expansive, touchline to touchline and they take huge advantage of that. They have pace in the front line. The first time they got into Shelbourne's box was 24 minutes and they scored from it." Lynch knows Derry must be clinical with chances normally at a premium at Sullivan and Lambe Park. The first goal scored could prove crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It changes the game for you because they then have to come out and it changes their gameplan albeit they are a team that's patient and they'll play off set-pieces and play off second phases of setpieces. They're big and strong and they're good at that.

“So there's lots of qualities in their team but there's also lots of qualities in our team and it's really important that we do the things that we're good at and when the chances arise, and they will arise there's no doubt about that, that we take them."

Drogheda are just four points behind Derry and Lynch doesn’t need reminding the significance of Friday’s game.

"I don't think anyone really expected them to go away. They're a very resilient side. They're probably built on resilience and how they play, Kevin makes no bones about it, it's not silky football or easy on the eye he's looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's looking very much for results. I think his team is very much aware of that and plays to their strengths which makes it difficult.

“Again, it's a good challenge for us. We have to embrace that challenge. We obviously got undone with it back in the cup game which was hugely frustrating for us but we go again on Friday night and look forward to the game.”

Victory would mean a massive step towards European qualification but Lynch isn’t taking anything for granted with five games to go.

“There's no guarantee you're going to do that but that one million per cent has to be our aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was probably our target at the beginning of the season - to get the club back into European football. It's in our hands. We now need to just roll our sleeves up for five cup finals and see where it takes us.”