TIERNAN Lynch believes the only reason Michael Duffy hasn't bagged more PFAI Player of the Year accolades has been his goal return but at this rate the Derry City winger will be knocking on the door when they're handing out awards at the end of the year.

The 2018 Player of the Year winner netted just five league goals last term but is already just one goal shy from equalling that tally after six matches following yet another match-winning strike against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

He was named in the Team of the Year last season for the fourth time since returning to the league in 2017 and he's proving to be Lynch's talisman so far this season, scoring four of Derry's five goals.

Duffy was tasked by the manager to bring more goals to his game this term and not only is he delivering on that front but his goals have earned all SEVEN points Derry have on the board thanks to his winner against Bohemians, Sligo and the equaliser from the penalty spot against Galway last week.

"I know prior to me coming here, everyone talked to me about how good Mickey Duffy was and there's no doubt about that but to be such a big player you need to get goals," said the Derry boss after Saturday's big win which lifted Derry off the foot of the table and into seventh spot.

"And the only reason why Mickey Duffy probably isn't winning player of the year, year in, year out is because he doesn't have enough goals to his game.

"I think he had five last year and he's got four at the moment. So another one and he equals what he got last year. We need him in double figures and more. You don't need me to tell you about the lad's talent. He's more than capable of it."

The fact he was one of those struggling for fitness leading into the game tells you everything you need to know!

TURNING POINT . . . Tiernan Lynch reckons Derry's win in Sligo could prove to be a turning point for his team.

Saturday's win over the Bit O'Red, who replaced Derry on the bottom of the table, was 'desperately needed' agreed Lynch and the Belfast man believes it could prove to be a 'turning point' for his team after a difficult start.

It was his first win on the road as Derry manager and at a venue which has been notoriously difficult for the Brandywell club who haven't won a game at the Showgrounds since August 2021 prior to Saturday's battling victory.

"It's a desperately needed win for everybody," he said. "We knew it was going to be incredibly difficult and the record, I've kept being told, hasn't been great down here, and we tried to take it out of our minds.

"We felt our last couple of performances probably didn't warrant the results we got and we knew we had to keep sticking together, keep believing in each other and keep working hard. They kept doing that and thankfully tonight they got their rewards for it.

"The big thing tonight is we knew it was going to be a battle. We didn't work all week on free-flowing football, we worked on getting balls into areas and trying to be as effective as we can. Thankfully the set piece worked and great credit to the coaches for that."

Much was made of the league positions of both teams coming into this fixture as they occupied the bottom two spots in the table. The first series of games hasn't yet been completed so Lynch knows it would be silly to be reading too much into league positions at this early juncture.

Despite a mixed bag of results so far, the Candy Stripes sit just four points off top spot - an indication of how competitive this league is!

Derry has yet to face Shamrock Rovers, Cork City and Drogheda United and perhaps when they've played all nine teams in the division the City boss can have a better read on how his team measures up. As for now, Lynch insists his team have a lot of work to do.

"Whether you believe it or you don't, looking at league tables at this stage is just not something we're going to concentrate on. We have a lot of work to do as a team. There's a lot of areas we need to improve.

"There's lots of things we're doing really well. What we think about is processes and getting processes right and we'll continue to do that. If you keep doing the things right then league tables will look after themselves." Brian Maher made a brilliant save to deny ex-Candy Stripe Stephen Mallon on 84 minutes when Sligo were pressing hard for an equaliser and Lynch was delighted his men held out for a much needed clean sheet he believes they've worked hard for it.

"That's why he [Maher] is what he is. I didn't think he had a huge amount to do. He came for crosses and things like that all night but that's the sign of the top keepers when they're called upon that they deliver and Brian did that tonight,

"That's something we've been very disappointed in [conceding sloppy goals] because they've been working so hard out of possession. We've been working so hard on the training field and it's something we want to pride ourselves on. Tonight they were brilliant and I thought they deserved that." Win, lose or draw Lynch has come out after games to face the media with the same calm demeanour and it's clear he's not going to get carried away with early results and trusts in the processs. 'The best days lay ahead for this squad', he predicted afterwards.

"I think the boys will probably enjoy a couple of days and they'll get a couple of days to be at home and be with their families. I can't ask anymore off them at this stage. There's lots of factors in gelling and coming together and confidence and camaraderie and all the things that go with that. That's what we keep talking about and that's what we keep having to concentrate on and believe in.

"Up until now you can't obviously come out and say it but I actually felt sorry for the players because up until tonight they just weren't getting the rub of the green. You were going away as a manager and as coaching staff scratching your head wondering what you have to do. We kept trying to keep ourselves positive because there's been many times when we've managed teams thinking ' what do you have to do' in a completely different way.

"Great credit to them tonight. They came and rolled their sleeves up to a man. We changed formation a little bit with them and threw them a little bit but I thought they were brilliant." Lynch and his players celebrated passionately in front of the large travelling support at the final whistle and the City boss was delighted to give them something to cheer about.

"Ultimately when I came in here I said that's who it's about. Football clubs are about their city and their fans and they'll hopefully enjoy Paddy's Day now. They've been brilliant with us and could very easily have turned very quickly because the demands are so high. Listen, it's only one game. We haven't done anything yet but hopefully that can help become a turning point for us and we can get a bit of momentum from this and get confidence from this and we'll see where it takes us."

It wasn’t pretty but the Brandywell boss was dreaming about three points and a good night's sleep prior to his trip to the North West and no doubt slept like a baby after this result.