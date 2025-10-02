Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch has his sights locked in on European qualification.

​TIERNAN Lynch admits it's 'a precarious time for everybody' out of contract at Derry City but the Brandywell boss refuses to be distracted from the club's European goal ahead of Friday's clash with Sligo Rovers.

Lynch wouldn't get involved in discussions about contracts ahead of the visit of the Bit O'Red to Brandywell claiming he must 'put Derry City first' during the final month of season.

However, it's understood the club has opened talks with full-back Ronan Boyce over a new contract.

Michael Duffy signed a new deal which will keep him at his hometown club until the end of the 2028 season and Boyce could well be next to commit his immediate future to the club.

TUNNEL VISION . . . Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is fully focussed on matters on the pitch.

There remain several other players out of contract at the end of the season including skipper Mark Connolly, Sadou Diallo, Robbie Benson, Danny Mullen, Hayden Cann, Arlo Doherty and Sam Todd.

Todd has been linked with a move to Bohemians while Diallo is understood to be attracting interest from St Patrick's Athletic.

Transfers and contract negotiations are the furthest thing on Lynch's mind at present as he focuses on securing three points which would go a long way towards securing one of the available European slots.

"Our big concentration is Sligo on Friday night," he said. "We're not going to let outside noises get into this. It's a precarious time for everybody as we know and we respect that but it's just a situation where I've got to put Derry City first in this.

Ronan Boyce is in talks with Derry City over a new contract.

"European football has to be at the forefront of our minds rather than getting into contract talks or ins and outs or anything like that."

The Belfast man was left 'bemused' at the rumours of unrest circulating ahead of last Friday's trip to Drogheda and insists there's never been a 'cross word' or any reason to doubt his players aren't fully behind him.

"It's only Thursday, mind you and we're fully aware of that," he responded when asked if he had heard any further rumours. "Again, I've no idea where any of that kind of stuff came from. I've been saying this from the minute I've walked in the doors and until the minute I walk back out of them, they've been a brilliant bunch of boys who work unbelievably hard and there's actually never been a cross word.

"I don't know whether that's a good thing or a bad thing but there's never been a cross word. To hear some of the things that were said was definitely bemusing."

Despite the talk of fall-outs overshadowing the build-up to last week's 1-1 draw in Drogheda, Lynch claims the rumours never infiltrated the dressing room or impacted his squad's mentality.

"I just don't think it had any impact. The big thing from our end was nothing kind of changed for us. Bohs, two weeks before that you saw the hunger, desire and drive of this team. I don't think there's any external motivation required.

"They're a really honest bunch of boys. They work extremely hard every single day. They have off days like everybody else but you see the group and what they're all about in last week's performance." He's never had any reason to doubt the players are fully behind him and the club's quest for European football.

"I never had any reason to doubt that. They've been putting performances like that in.

"There have been lots of performances where we've probably let ourselves down and our standards have dropped and they're just things we will deal with and have dealt with.

"We have four games left and we're looking forward to it, starting with Sligo on Friday night."