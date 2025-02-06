​TIERNAN Lynch continues to explore the transfer market with a central defender on his wishlist but the Derry City boss insists on being selective with just seven days to go before the League of Ireland kicks-off.

​Duncan Idehen's loan move to Ballymena United has further diminished Lynch's defensive options and the Brandywell boss is expected to add reinforcements in that department in the coming days.

Mark Connolly and Sam Todd are the only recognised central defenders in the squad at present while Lynch is continuing to run his eye over former Drogheda United and Dundalk defender Hayden Cann who has impressed on trial in pre-season.

Jacob Davenport and Sean Robertson continue to train with the first team squad despite being told they're surplus to requirements this season while Aaron Heaney [Glenavon], Liam Mullan [H&W Welders] have joined Conor Barr on loan to Irish League clubs.

Calum McCay recently joined Cliftonville on a permanent deal as Lynch frees up additional funds to delve into the market.

Asked if there would be any further arrivals, Lynch answered; "I hope so. Whether there are or not I don't know." Any new addition must be cut from a certain cloth.

"I'm huge into people and I think it's really, really important, and I've said this for a long time now, it's easy to get good footballers but it isn't always as easy to get good people.

"I want to bring people into this football club that will make sure to give 100 percent in everything they do; how they eat; how they sleep; how they recover; how they treat themselves; how they train; how they conduct themselves - that's what's hugely important to me.

​Former Dundalk defender Hayden Cann has been impressing on trial with Derry City. Photograph: George Sweeney

"And creating a culture that people can be proud of and the Derry people can be proud of looking in and seeing how their football team conduct themselves on and off the field. That's massive for me.

"At times you get one or two wrong but as long as you don't just try and bring people in for the wrong reasons."

The City manager was playing his cards close to his chest when it came to identifying targets but one man who could still find himself in a Derry shirt by the start of the season is 21 year-old Englishman Cann who progressed through the Lincoln City academy as a youngster.

"Nothing's finalised in any way shape or form," said Lynch when pressed about the defender's situation. "We brought him in the other day and he did really well against Ballymena on Friday night. So there's conversations but nothing concrete just yet."

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

City's final pre-season fixture before the opening night clash with champions Shelbourne is against Paddy McLaughlin's Glenavon on Friday night and Lynch is expecting another tough test against Irish League opposition.

"I've been impressed with Glenavon. I went to watch them the other night against Cliftonville and they're actually playing some good football.

"That will get us on the grass before we go to Tolka next Friday. So hopefully no excuses."