​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Michael Duffy is 'probably playing some of the best football of his life' and with 'a massive smile' on his face.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Derry City boss was delighted the in-form front man won June's SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month award and rates the 30-year-old as 'arguably the best player in the league'.

He's got eight goals and seven assists this season already and has been instrumental in Derry's rise up the table in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not only his work in the attacking third that Lynch has been impressed with but his workrate off the ball and willingness to do the dirty work.

"I think for Mickey it's an absolutely superb individual award but I think he would be the first one to tell you that this is a team effort," said Lynch. "You get those performances out of the work from the people around you.

"Nobody needs me to tell them how good a player Mickey Duffy is. He's probably playing some of the best football of his life right now.

"The biggest thing for me is that he's playing with a smile on his face and enjoying every minute of it. Playing with a little bit more freedom he's causing problems and he's working his backside off out of possession. But I could say that for every player in the team at the moment and long may that continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy says Lynch has been driving him on this term and the change in system to a 5-2-3 has clearly afforded him much more freedom.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch with Michael Duffy.

“Listen, Michael in my opinion is arguably the best player in the league. He’s an absolute joy to work with, his level of professionalism is second to none and even at 30 years old, his enthusiasm every single day is incredible. You have to drag him off the training pitch and I think that just speaks volumes. “He’s playing with a massive smile on his face now, he’s getting goals and assists and he just looks like he’s all round enjoying his game, which is great for us.

“It’s fine doing that [changing system] but you have to have the player who can play in those pockets and play on those half-turns, see the things that Mickey does and as I keep saying he’s arguably the best player in the league. “He’s one of those players who’s very unselfish in his work ethic as well and when you get quality players who are good in possession but at times they can hurt you out of possession but Mickey doesn’t do that. “Mickey’s work ethic and his work rate is second to none. However in saying that hopefully it’s not just Mickey in terms of that work ethic. “As a team that’s what we’re trying to create and that’s the culture that we want. To a man right until the referee blows his last whistle, that regardless if you’re 7-2 up or 1-0 down or whatever it may be, when you pull the shirt over your head you give everything you have and that’s what we want every game.”