Derry City manager, Tiernan Lynch, speaking at the Fans Forum held in the Brunswick Moviebowl on Saturday morning.

​TIERNAN Lynch faced some harsh criticism of his Derry City team and tactics at Saturday's fans' forum as several supporters voiced their frustrations.

However, the Brandywell boss - who is just 19 games into his stewardship - certainly didn't wilt under the spotlight at Brunswick Superbowl.​

One irate supporter didn't pull any punches when discussing the second half display in the 1-1 draw with Galway the previous night as he told Lynch; 'I thought you took the team to Mary B's at half-time because when they came back on they were like headless chickens'.

Another added: 'There's 4,500 watching that football every week and you might as well watch Coronation Street on a Friday night than watch that. I'm paying my money to be entertained."

It has to be said those feelings were not in line with the consensus of opinion among those present but Lynch didn't hold back in his response to criticism of his tactics and particularly comments about Mark Connolly's diagonal pass to Michael Duffy and the team's over-reliance on the star winger.

"I don't agree with what you're saying to be honest with you," he told one frustrated supporter.

"We work off an analyst software package which actually does tell you that we definitely attack more down the left than we do down the right and that's something we have been working on.

"I don't think it just happened this season. I've been going through stuff from the last few seasons. "Mickey Duffy is arguably one of the best players in the league so you want to try to get the ball to him as much as you can. There's no doubt in this world that we have to start looking at how we get more down both flanks."

When asked if he was happy with the progress his team was making, Lynch responded: "You know when I'll be happy? When Derry wins the league.

"Right now, I could sit here and tell you all the negatives that are going on in this team and I could concentrate on all those negatives. My job is to try to get the best out of them and what I have to try and concentrate on is the positives.

"What we have to do as a group, which we do every single day, we have an analysis session where we look at all the areas for improvement. We've played 18 games. We brought in something like eight new players into the team.

"Am I happy? Absolutely not! Are there really good things that are happening with that team? Yes there is.

"This is a work in progress. It's not an overnight fix. The easiest thing to do is to talk about the negatives.

"What the players need is to focus on the positives and let them know they're being loved and we're behind them and pushing them forward," he added to applause from the attendance.

"We knew this wasn't going to be an easy job. It's been 27 years since we brought a league title back to the Brandywell and it's always been our intention, that's why we took the job, to try and deliver that.

"There's no guarantees in it as I've said all along. There's lots of really hard work going on behind the scenes. It's not an overnight fix.

"I think we have a brilliant bunch of players and I can't ask any more of Philip [O'Doherty], Sean [Barrett] and the board who have got behind us in everything that we're doing.

"We've just done a half season review from a football perspective which we have been drip feeding to the players this week.

"A lot of it is fairly positive but there's lots of room for improvement in areas we know we have to get better and that's something we're working on on a daily basis.

"I have to commend the players for their work and effort and commitment to what they want to do and where they want to go.

“It hasn't been easy on them. It's a new management team. We probably work very differently to what they worked before - longer hours, harder work and all that goes with it. Great credit to them. They're working very hard.

"The yardstick for me is winning the league and bringing trophies here and that's how we'll measure what we do. It's how quickly we can do it, that's the one I can't answer at the moment."

Derry City captain Mark Connolly accepted criticism of recent performances as the Candy Stripes winless run stretched to four games last Friday but he also preferred to focus on the many positives he's experienced since arriving on Foyleside.

"We want to win the league. I think every player in the dressing room wants to win the league.

"Every player that comes to this football club knows the history and knows the football club hasn't won a league in 27 years which is far too long.

“The first two and a half years I've been at the club, we won an FAI Cup and lost one last year which wasn't good. We had an amazing run in Europe - probably one of the best in the club's history and had some amazing nights. The new stand has been built.

“It's easy to look at the negatives but there's a lot of positives. There's a lot of good things that have happened. Personally, as players, we can do better. “I don't think anyone can question anyone's effort. The quality hasn't always been there.

The priority for us as players is to be successful. The feeling after we won the FAI Cup was probably one of my best feelings in football and I've had some good times.

"The manager is pushing us every single day and it’s not been easy. But to win anything you have to work hard. As a senior player, the boys are trying despe r ately hard and all we can ask for is the support. Our goal is to win the league and we will keep going until this club is successful."