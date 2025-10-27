Tiernan Lynch says Derry City has shown Rovers 'too much respect for too long'

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Derry City has afforded Shamrock Rovers 'too much respect' for too long and hopes Sunday's long awaited victory can lay down a marker for a closer challenge next season.

​Goals from Brandon Fleming and Sadou Diallo in either half clinched a first league win over Rovers since August 2023 and most importantly it ensured European football for Derry City after a season long absence from playing on the continent.

Shelbourne's dramatic comeback win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park later on Sunday evening means the race for second place will go right down to the wire but it's in Derry's hands in Cork knowing victory will guarantee that runners-up spot and potentially a place in the Europa League.

Sunday's victory over Rovers closed the gap on the Dubliners to three points but Stephen Bradley's troops can win a fifth title in six years should they take a point from their home clash with Galway United on Wednesday night.

Derry City supporters in fine voice at Brandywell.

Asked if he felt Derry were closing that gap on perennial champions Rovers and if toppling the Dubliners over the coming years was an obtainable objective, Lynch said he wouldn't be in the job if he didn't think like that.

"If you're asking me if Rovers are the benchmark then the answer is 'yes'," he answered. "I don't deny that or shy away from that; they're the benchmark.

"You look at the squad they have and the strength and depth they have and there's no surprise they challenge year in, year out for league titles and cups and group stages and that's the level we need to get to.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think it was obtainable. Whether you get there or not, who knows? But that's definitely got to be our aim."

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers leaves the pitch after being sent off.

Despite qualifying for Europe, the Belfast man doesn't view his maiden campaign in the League of Ireland as a successful one but rather sees it as a 'progressive' one.

"It's not a successful season but a progressive season. A successful season is when you have silverware in the cabinet.

"I think that's how we have to behave at this football club and that has to be our mentality.

"We have to be pushing to win league titles and pushing to win [FAI] cups and playing in group stages of Europe and that's why we came into this club and that's what we want to achieve."

Derry City first team coach Andy Mitchell celebrates toward the supporters.

Previous to Sunday's encounter Derry had beaten every team in the league apart from Rovers this season and so he was delighted his team showed the 'belief' and 'desire' to earn a first win in 10 attempts against the Hoops.

"I'm delighted for everyone at the football club. I'm delighted for the players. I felt we probably for too long this season gave Rovers too much respect. Even in the first half I think we gave Rovers too much respect.

"Listen, they're a top, top side. A top team, top players, top manager and they will probably go on and win the league or do the double or whatever it may be but I felt the games we played them this season weren't really about us.

"They were very much about them and I think the second half today, we probably showed what Derry City should be about and I'm delighted with the result.

Brandon Fleming of Derry City, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"I thought, first half we were off it. Most of the season we stood off Rovers and I think we stood off them for most of the first half.

"In the second half we showed a bit more belief in ourselves and in who we are and what type of football club we want to be.

"When you see the performance they put in and the work ethic and hunger and desire and how they got after them and we got what we wanted in the end."

Having closed the gap on Rovers during an impressive run this month, Lynch admits he looks at the league table with some regret knowing his team could potentially have run them closer had certain results gone their way.

"Listen, 'if ifs and ands were pots and pans' as the old saying goes. The big thing from our end and I'd be lying if I told you I don't look at the league table with regret.

"There's no doubt you look at the league table now and some of the results we got and is there an element of regret in there? I'm sure I'm not the only manager who looks at that. I'm sure there's lots of managers who look back at games and think if only we had got a draw there, a point there, scored that one, or that one hadn't of been disallowed and we all drive ourselves mad which is just the way we are.

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty after his side conceded a first goal, scored by Brandon Fleming of Derry City, not pictured, during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"Our season's not finished yet. We have another game next week and we have to take the same form, the same attitude and same mentality into Cork."

Does he believe Sunday's win has laid down a marker for a title tilt next year?

"I hope so. I think these players have shown for long, long parts of this season what it meant to pull that shirt over your head and what it meant to play for Derry City. We didn't always get it right but especially in the business end of the season I couldn't be more proud of them.

"Now we've secured Europe, our next objective is can we go and try and finish second? We have to keep putting markers down that we can try and hit and hopefully when you hit those markers you can up them again.

"Qualifying for Europe is massive. I don't think anyone needs me to tell them that this is where we need to be. The season's not over yet. We have another massive game and our job and our mentality now is to try and finish second and build on that next season."