TIERNAN Lynch admits Derry City don't have 'eight years' to get to the levels of champions elect Shamrock Rovers.​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After defeat in Tallaght effectively ruled his team out of a title race, the Brandywell boss claimed it was always going to be a tall order to overhaul the Dubliners in his first season.

​The Belfast man is six months into his Brandywell project and believes his squad is 'showing good signs' they can get to 'where we want to be' despite trailing Rovers by 11 points with 10 games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been a transitional period under Lynch who has made sweeping changes to the squad during two transfer windows.

FOUR of his five summer signings started against a Rovers team on Sunday who issued a gentle reminder as to why they have been the Premier Division's top dogs for so long.

It was always going to take time to bed in new players and develop a new playing style but Lynch knows time is of the essence given the huge demands involved in managing a club of the stature of Derry City.

Ultimately after winning one point from a possible nine over the last three pivotal games, there will always be a sense of what could have been had the wheels not fallen off at the worst time possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're under no illusions about the difference between this team and Stephen's team is eight years," conceded Lynch. "Ours is six months! We knew this was never going to be a flick of a switch.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch issues instructions during Derry City's defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"We don't want to make excuses about that but that's just the reality. I told the players. I think we're showing good signs. The problem is Derry is a massive club and Derry demands success. We don't have eight years that's for sure." In isolation Derry has produced impressive performances under Lynch but with such a big turnover of players in such a short period of time perhaps qualification for European football and a cup run was always going to be the height of any realistic expectations this season.

"We know Derry is a big club and the demands are there and rightly so. They should be for the size of the club but this was always going to take a bit of time to get the players in we wanted and to implement the style we wanted and our problem is probably inconsistency up until now.

"We're doing some really good things but just not showing those on a consistent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're probably highly frustrated because we were expecting so much more but at the same time we have to understand, bringing the new players in, giving them a little time to settle.

Ronan Boyce is crestfallen as the Derry players make their way off the pitch at Tallaght.

"Jamie Stott made his debut tonight. Dipo [Akinyemi] we still can't get any more than 60 minutes out of him at this stage.

"There's huge frustrations but there's definitely excuses. We were well beaten in the end and we put our hands up but there's definitely things in my opinion which are showing signs of what we want to do and where we want to go.”