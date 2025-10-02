Wilson Waweru of Sligo Rovers on his way to scoring his side's second goal despite the efforts of Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher.

TIERNAN Lynch reckons Derry City 'owe Sligo one' after the Bit O'Red brought the Brandywell club crashing back to earth at the Showgrounds last summer.

​The Candy Stripes travelled to the Showgrounds on July 12th on the back of an impressive five match unbeaten run, including a 7-2 thrashing of Waterford.

Goals from Derry man Patrick McClean and Wilson Waweru ended that sequence of results and it was August 22nd before Lynch's side returned to winning ways - a 2-1 win at Galway.

Derry go into this fourth meeting with Sligo seeking to extend a six match unbeaten run and both teams need the points for contrasting reasons.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch reacts to defeat in Sligo.

However, that 2-0 loss in Sligo is still fresh in the mind of the City supremo and will no doubt serve as a motivating factor, not that one is needed with qualification for Europe locked in their sights.

"I think it will be an extremely difficult game," he predicted. "We've obviously done a lot of homework on Sligo and they're a side that is very lively. They have lots of energy. They very much play on the counter attack and they have good players.

"The lad [Jad] Hakiki and [Owen] Elding, so they have a lot of energy and youth and they're fearless at times.

"So we know how difficult it's going to be but the other side of it is we probably owe Sligo one after our performance where we let ourselves down badly at their place a couple of months back. So it's all to play for from our end."

Lessons have been learned from previous encounters but Lynch recognises 'flaws' in John Russell's team.

"Yeah, try not to be as bad again," he responded when asked if he learned anything from that defeat in Sligo.

"There were lots of things we did where we played right into their hands. So there's certain things we need to tweak for tomorrow night otherwise Sligo will hurt you.

"I think they're unbeaten in five now and had two really good wins back to back. They are a really good side and are fighting for their lives. Like ourselves, every point is a prisoner in this. We're expecting a really difficult game.

"They don't change how they play whether they're playing Rovers or Derry or Pats or any of those teams and that's great credit to them for that.

"At the same time there's flaws in their game and our job is to very much be aware of their threats but also try to take advantage of the areas we feel we can hurt them."

It's the final Friday night match at Brandywell this season and the penultimate home fixture of 2025 and Lynch hopes a bumper crowd can get them over the line.

"I've been saying this and don't genuinely think the fans understand how big an impact they do have. The nights they're really loud and proud and get behind us and drive us on.

"At times adversity they pull us through and that's definitely what we're going to need for our next two home games."

Sam Todd is back in the squad after missing the Drogheda game as a precaution due to a hamstring strain. Dipo Akinyemi, Alex Bannon, Ben Doherty and Liam Boyce are out for the season.

"Sam is back. Truth be told it was probably more precautionary from our part. We've had a number of injuries that put people out for the rest of the season in the last couple of weeks and it was one that if it had of gone he would've been out for the season. ”So it was probably more precautionary on our part than anything.

"Dipo has an operation on Saturday and we're hoping his recovery time won't be dissimilar to Liam Boyce's. Alex Bannon's and Ben Doherty's are probably just longer than what the season lasts. They will both be back and ready to go for preseason."