​TIERNAN Lynch was delighted to settle 'an old score' from his League of Ireland managerial debut at Tolka Park as he ended his Dublin hoodoo at the home of the champions thanks to Michael Duffy's screamer.

​The Belfast man failed to win in four previous visits to the capital but in the first of a double-header in Dublin, Derry produced a morale-boosting result and performance which fired them above Shelbourne and into fourth spot.

It marked the end of Duff’s successful reign at the Drumcondra club as he made a shock departure less than 48 hours later.

"That was obviously something that stuck in our throats a little bit," said Lynch about that opening night 3-1 loss. "If truth be told if that hadn't been my first game we wouldn't have been out for the second half.

"It's a learning curve and I don't want to go on about it too much but it was one of those things we felt we needed to put something right. We had an old score to settle and thankfully we did that tonight."

It ended a run of four winless league matches and suddenly Derry were back in business. It wasn't just the three points, it was the performance from the entire squad which pleased Lynch most.

"I'm absolutely delighted," beamed Lynch. "It was probably two completely different sides of the team. In the first half I thought we were superb and I'd say it was probably our best footballing performance of the season. I thought we were brave, we moved the ball, we got on it.

"We were disappointed we didn't create more chances from our dominance. Second half after we scored, it was a great goal by Mickey obviously, I thought we showed a different side of us. We got compact, rolled our sleeves up, put our head where it hurt and we showed what it meant to play for the shirt."

The return to the starting line-up of Sadou Diallo in the absence of the suspended Adam O'Reilly proved an influential change alongside the ever reliable Carl Winchester in the middle of the park.

It was a key area as Diallo linked up superbly with Gavin Whyte in particular and provided a real connection between defence and attack for the visitors that had been lacking in the previous week's 1-1 draw against Galway.

The back five defended stoutly, particularly for the final 15 minutes when Shels put them under the cosh. And Kevin Holt's goalline clearance from Evan McCaffrey's effort moments before the breakthrough came was a crucial moment in the match. Brian Maher also produced a critical save to deny Sean Boyd from close range - the striker's second big chance in the game.

"I thought he was absolutely superb," Lynch said of Diallo who started his first game since his long lay-off with a broken arm. "He got on the ball and was brave and made us play. He kept us calm, kept us ticking over and him and Winny [WInchester] together were excellent. We probably kept him on the pitch longer than we would've liked. He didn't want to come off. Gavin [Whyte] was probably the same. It was extremely warm out there tonight and that was a big performance physically, so great credit to them.

"And Brian's a top keeper. He's probably a little bit frustrated with himself because he knows how good he is. We know how good he is and hopefully that will do him the world of good tonight and we can get him back to where he was.

"I thought we were very solid overall. I thought the back three, back five when we were in it I thought we nullified them to not a huge amount. Even in the second half they had plenty of the ball and moved it around but I don’t think they overly hurt us. They're a good side. You can see why they're champions and it was a tough performance and a tough place to come but thankfully we came out the wrong end."

It was a victory for the entire squad but Duffy stole the show with that goal of the month contender - a sensational postage stamp strike on 55 minutes with his left foot.

"We were breaking the press on numerous occasions but were going back into it then and we needed to get back out of it and change the tempo of the game. They did that brilliantly. I can't tell you how Mickey does what he does but he did it brilliantly and fair play.

"That was probably our whole performance rolled into one. You went and played some really good football and were on the frontfoot and then showed the other side - the character and the grit and getting into a low block and defensively strong and solid.

"I would've preferred us being a little bit higher up the pitch and staying on the ball and being a little bit braver at times. But it's very hard to knock a performance like that."

There was no shortage of controversy in Lynch's previous four trips to the capital which were overshadowed by decisions by the match officials. On this occasion referee Neil Doyle allowed the match to flow with a sensible approach and Lynch was quick to praise the Dubliner for his performance.

"I actually told him after the game I thought he was outstanding tonight. Absolutely outstanding. It was the best performance that I've seen since I've been here. I thought there was fairness right across the board. There were decisions that went against us, decisions that went against them but not just because we won the game. I thought he was spot on."

It's remarkable how a victory and strong performance can swing the mood in the camp and suddenly Derry were just two points off second placed Drogheda with two games in hand over the Co. Louth men. Shamrock Rovers continue to march - 14 clear of the Candy Stripes - but Lynch is targeting one game at a time as he preapred for a quick turnaround and another trip to Dublin on Monday night.

"This is what happens in football when you lose one or two or you draw. Panic sometimes sets in and people start to think it's a catastrophe and all that goes with it. but I think the big thing in this league is always remaining calm, not getting too carried away with the highs and not too low with the lows.

"We now just need to find a wee bit of consistency which is not easy in this league. There's so many good teams. We have a massive week ahead of us un Shels tonight, Pats on Monday night and Drogheda. It's one game at a time for us. We've ticked the first one off and I couldn't be more proud of the players tonight but we've got to do the same again on Monday night."