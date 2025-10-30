​TIERNAN Lynch has challenged his Derry City players to 'finish the job' at Turner's Cross and cement the League of Ireland Premier Division's runners-up spot in his first season in charge.

​Shamrock Rovers were crowned champions for a fifth time in six seasons with a game to spare after their 1-0 win over Galway United on Wednesday but finishing as the second best team in the country is the objective for Lynch's troops on a final day where there's much at stake at both ends of the table.

The Brandywell outfit has already qualified for Europe next season and simply needs to match third placed Shelbourne's result on the final day of the 2025 campaign to rubber stamp second spot, while victory over relegated Cork City would leave nothing to chance.

Lynch claims the season can't be considered a successful one but rather a 'progressive' one without a league title or trophy in the cabinet.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch.

However, with a potential Uefa Europa League spot up for grabs for finishing second should Rovers win the 'double', it would be a significant achievement for the club, who were starved of European football this year, given the financial implications.

Nothing's guaranteed and Lynch knows his team must finish their campaign with a fourth straight win if they're to give themselves every chance.

"We still have a lot to play for," said the Derry boss. "So it's one we're definitely looking forward to. I'm not sure what this week's training would've been like if they thought they had the job done. Listen, we'll definitely go down there very focused.

"We're delighted we've got European football but our objective has to be to try and finish as high up the league as we can. That's at the forefront of our minds going into Saturday.”

Lynch knows there's that opportunity to qualify for Uefa's second tier competition of European club football with a second placed finish but he's not taking anything for granted.

"I'd be telling lies to say that's not at the forefront of your minds [Europa League qualification] but we can't afford to overthink those things.

"We just have to think about finishing as high up the league as we possibly can and that's making sure we try and get second place.

"If things come along behind that, with a bit of luck in the cup final and results then so be it.

"There's no guarantees in it but it's just important that we knuckle down, get our mentality right and make sure we go into that game fully focussed."

Lynch fully expects to be facing Cork City's strongest eleven at Turner's Cross and players fighting for their places in next week's FAI Cup Final. The Belfast man certainly doesn't expect an easy ride at the Cork venue.

"I know our approach will to prepare to face a team where players will be probably fighting for their lives to get into that starting eleven the following week.

“There's no doubt they will tweak things as the game goes on but I think they'll definitely be starting the game with their strongest team with the mentality of pushing for a place come the following Sunday,” predicted the Brandywell boss.