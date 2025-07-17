Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch

TIERNAN Lynch has warned his Derry City players they risk being dumped out of the FAI Cup should they become complacent against their First Division opponents Treaty United.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Belfast man faces his first ever FAI Cup assignment at the Markets Field in Limerick on Friday night and he's certainly not taking any chances when it comes to preparing his team for what's expected to be a difficult second round tie.

Lynch has ambitions of going all the way in the cup - a competition six times winners Derry City have a proud tradition in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brandywell men have reached two of the last three FAI Cup showpieces at the Aviva Stadium but Lynch isn't looking beyond Treaty who are enjoying an impressive season under Tommy Barrett.

"I've spoken to some of the boys and you saw the numbers that went down to the final last year but I think what we need to do is very much concentrate on Treaty," he warned.

"We've watched them a lot this week and they're actually a good side. Full of youth and energy. They got a great result last week against Cobh.

"I'm sure they will be bouncing into tomorrow with great confidence. We have to go and be very professional in what we're doing and how we're doing it. Hopefully we come out the right end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At these early stages of cup competitions there's always those banana skins. Teams lift their games while others maybe don't. We need to make sure we go in with the levels of professionalism that Treaty deserve.

"They've been treated like that all week in terms of our preparation that we've done on them. They have good players.

"They're a very hard working, very honest team. They have energy and legs so it's certainly no foregone conclusion that's for sure.

"If we're to get anything out of it we'll certainly have to do the work." Treaty lost 2-1 to Derry at Brandywell when the teams last met in the semi-finals of the competition two years ago and it was a night which was far from the procession many fans predicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're under no illusions. If we go in with the wrong attitude and the wrong levels of professionalism I think we'll get punished.

"You saw that last week at Sligo. We weren't on it and when you're not on it you get punished at any level. I don’t think tomorrow night will be any different.

"I'm not looking too far down the line. I'm looking at Treaty on Friday night. There's no point in me worrying about the next round or European places until we get through Treaty.

"Our preparations have all been around Treaty and looking at their strengths and what areas we feel we can exploit. That's where it will start and that's where it will end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch will be hoping for a reaction from his players after last Saturday’s hugely disappointing 2-0 loss in Sligo which ended the club’s four match winning run.

"We were hugely disappointed with Sligo because we didn't see that performance coming. We didn't turn up and conceded stupid, sloppy goals.”

Lynch is expected to include new signings Dipo Akinyemi and Brandon Fleming in his squad to take on the Limerick men.